NOW: Toyota announces $1.33B investment in Kentucky plant

Toyota has announced plans to invest another $1.33 billion in its massive Scott County-based car manufacturing plant.

Toyota Motor Manufacturing Kentucky Inc. is Toyota’s largest plant in the world. Officials say 8,200 people are employed at the plant. The plant near Georgetown produces a variety of models, including Camry and houses the only Lexus production line in North America.

“This $1.33 billion investment is part of Toyota’s plan to invest $10 billion dollars in the U.S. over the next five years, on top of the nearly $22 billion Toyota has invested in the U.S. over the past 60 years,” Jim Lentz, CEO of Toyota Motor North America, said in a statement.

The company says the investment backs a new streamlined design and development protocol: Toyota New Global Architecture.

“This is the largest investment in our plant’s history, and it speaks directly to the quality of our people and our products, as well as the partnerships we’ve forged in the local community and across the state,” said Wil James, president of TMMK. “This major overhaul will enable the plant to stay flexible and competitive, further cementing our presence in Kentucky.”

The announcement was heralded by federal, state and local officials, including President Donald Trump, U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell and Gov. Matt Bevin.

“For more than 30 years, Toyota has been committed to the Commonwealth, and today’s investment is further proof that the company maintains its pledge to grow our economy and solidify Kentucky as a world-class automotive state,” McConnell said.