Win Tickets: Belle and Sebastian

BELLE AND SEBASTIAN

Thurs., August 17 // Iroquois Amphitheatre, Louisville, Ky

Scottish group Belle and Sebastian, formed in 1996, have climbed to the top of pop royalty with their lush melodies, elegant lyrics and ever-changing sound. They signed to an independent label but still rose to win a BRIT Award, and continued to the Top 20 Chart. They will be joined by Memphis Julien Baker, whose musical offerings balance somewhere between heart-wrenching and cathartic.

For a chance to win a pair of tickets to the show, email info@smileypete.com with the subject line BELLE AND SEBASTIAN sometime before 2 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 14th. We'll pick and alert the winner by 5 p.m. that afternoon.