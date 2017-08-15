Where to Eat (part II!)

Since we published our last “Where to Eat Now” feature in February of this year, highlighting two dozen new local bars and restaurants, we’ve seen another nearly 20-plus new culinary destinations open their doors in Lexington. Keep up with Lexington’s ever-expanding culinary offerings with this round-up!
-
1
Bad Wolf Burger350 Foreman Avenue, Lexington, Kentucky 40508
This family-friendly burger joint offers an array of astounding burgers at reasonable prices. Best known for their "Thorpe" and "Spalding" burgers, this is the second Bad Wolf Burgers location in Lexington, with the other located in Meadowthorpe Shopping Center. The Thorpe is a 6 oz. patty with egg and bacon on a grilled bun and the Spalding burger features egg, bacon, and cheese on a Spalding doughnut. The restaurant offers daily lunch specials in addition to their regular burgers and sandwiches.
-
2
Bar Ona108 Church Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507
This freshly opened bar run by Chesney Turner, Case Mahan, Coleman Guyon and Hunter Guyon (of County Club fame) brings stylish decor and inventive craft cocktails to a previously neglected corridor of Church Street. The expertly designed space features several private conversation areas and large, street-facing windows. With “shot and beer” specials, wine, cider, bitter or sweet “shooters” (bartender’s choice) and a diverse cocktail list with everything from a Siesta (tequila, Campari, grapefruit, lime) to a Sour (pisco, mezcal, lemon, herbs, egg white), the bar melds a high-end, stylish aesthetic with a casual, unpretentious atmosphere. Daily drink specials will be featured on their Instagram account (@ona_is_a_bar).
-
3
Bear & Butcher815 Euclid Avenue, Lexington, Kentucky 40502
This multilevel restaurant and bar from the family behind Pazzo’s, The Beer Trappe and The Village Idiot is located at the former Blue Moon Saloon space on Euclid Avenue (most recently known as Art Bar). Tom Behr and his sons Brian Behr, who owns The Village Idiot, and Brett Behr, who owns The Beer Trappe next door, will co-own and operate the restaurant. The menu will feature a wide selection of hand-crafted sausages and sliders, plus a long list of Lexington craft beers, wine and cocktails. The completely renovated building will include outside seating on the sidewalk and on a balcony overlooking Euclid. Glass garage-style doors will open on both levels.
-
4
Bennigan’s5532 Athens Boonesboro Road, Lexington, Kentucky 40515
Known for familiar American fare and friendly Irish hospitality, Bennigan’s opened its first Kentucky location in July under the helm of franchise owner Kenneth Moore, who also owns the Clarion Hotel next door. The restaurant offers more than a dozen beers on tap, multiple HD TVs and plenty of banquet space. The menu includes favorites like the World Famous Monte Cristo; Oh, Baby Back Ribs; the Turkey O’Toole; the Big Irish double-decker hamburger and a variety of handcrafted drinks. In addition, several new items have been added to the menu, including three new burgers and Lina’s Crispy Chicken Sandwich.
-
5
Blaze Pizza4049 Finn Way, Lexington, Kentucky 40517
Specializing in “fast fired” pizza, made-from-scratch dough and fresh, artisanal ingredients, Blaze Pizza’s first Lexington opened last year on South Limestone in the heart of University of Kentucky’s campus, and the new location in The Summit at Fritz Farm follows more of this same approach: Patrons are able to build their own individual pizzas, using ingredients of their choice or a pre-set suggested combination. Pies are baked in a blazing hot oven and ready to eat in 180 seconds. The fast-casual restaurant, which features simple salads and desserts as well, is also known for its high quality gluten-free crust option.
-
6
Edley’s Bar-B-Que114 Summit at Fritz Farm, Lexington, Kentucky 40517
A self-described “tribute to all things Southern,” Edley’s Bar-B-Que unites the Nashville tradition of “meat and three” [sides] with “the best barbecue this side of the Mississippi.” Lexington’s location at the Summit at Fritz Farm is the company’s first out-of-state expansion. All of the restaurant’s meats are smoked fresh daily using local white oak wood, and their Southern-style side dishes are also made from scratch every day, using family recipes. Among the restaurant’s variety of tacos, platters and sandwiches are fan favorites that include the BBQ Nachos, the Tuck Special Sandwich and the Bushwacker cocktail.
-
7
Epic Cure at Al’s Bar601 N. Limestone, Lexington, Kentucky 40508
Josh Gardner, chef and owner of local food truck The Epic Cure, has taken over the kitchen at Al’s Bar & Beer Garden. With a menu specializing in elevated pub food made with local ingredients, the new kitchen debuted just in time for Lexington Burger Week (July 10-16). Al’s Bar & Beer Garden owner Lester Miller said that the new kitchen team is bringing “great energy and ideas into the space,” including tamale nights on Sundays.
-
8
FIKA Vegan Cantina804 N. Limestone, Lexington, Kentucky 40505
FIKA Vegan Cantina, which is Lexington’s first all-vegan eatery, aims to give guests a unique experience through great ambiance, satisfaction, and the little moments between you and friends. Their diverse menu features sweet, savory, and spicy dishes ranging from Jackfruit Carnitas, veggie lasagna, and empanadas with black beans, organic veggies, and vegan cheese.
-
9
Gus’s Fried Chicken333 E. Vine Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507
Founded in Mason, Tennessee, 30 years ago, this restaurant is slated to open a Lexington location this winter, occupying the back half of the former Coachcraft location on Main Street, near Carson’s Food & Drink. Gus Oyler, who is partnering with the company to operate the new Lexington location, said that it will bring a family-friendly option to the growing downtown area. It will stay true to its original 1950s bluesy jukebox feel, Oyler said, but he expects it to develop its own local personality as well. Situated near the future Town Branch Commons trail, the restaurant will be bike-friendly and will feature an outdoor patio.
-
10
Honeywood110 Summit at Fritz Farm, Lexington, Kentucky 40517
Honeywood is the latest addition to Kentucky chef and restaurateur Ouita Michel’s army of locally sourced restaurants, which also includes Holly Hill Inn, Wallace Station, Smithtown Seafood, Midway Bakery and Glenn’s Creek Café at Woodford Reserve. Honeywood is Michel’s largest venture complete with table service, a stylish bar and food creatively prepared with a strong nod to Kentucky’s food traditions. Although Honeywood - located in The Summit at Fritz Farm - is a departure from Michel’s small eateries located on country lanes or historic downtown buildings, it will follow the company’s mission to protect and enrich the unique food culture of Central Kentucky through the use of Kentucky farm-grown ingredients and recipes.
-
11
Nate’s Coffee/La Petite Délicat722 National Avenue, Lexington, Kentucky 40502
After five years of roasting coffee for shops and restaurants around Lexington, Nate’s Coffee has teamed up with local macaron retailer La Petite Délicat, to open its first full-service shop, located in the burgeoning Warehouse Block on National Avenue. (La Petite Délicat recently closed its original Ashland Avenue location to make room for the expanding Euclid Avenue Kroger parking lot.) Patrons of the new shop can sit and enjoy a cup of freshly brewed Nate’s coffee, a full espresso bar, or hot and iced teas paired with French pastries and macarons courtesy of La Petite Délicat, whose owner, Sylviana Herrin, also teaches macaron-making classes at the new paired spot.
-
12
Pig & Pepper105 Eastern Avenue, Lexington, Kentucky 40508
Rian Davis has been serving up her sweet and savory pies at a number of local establishments from local coffee shops such as A Cup of Common Wealth and Lussi Brown Coffee Bar to The Summit at Fritz Farm’s Shake Shack, and will continue to do so while planning her brick-and-mortar restaurant in the NoLi neighborhood (opening day TBA). Pig & Pepper will feature quiche, pot pies, dessert pie, soup, salad, starters and small plates. According to Davis, the decor will be “a mix of your grandma’s kitchen and a soda fountain,” and locally sourced ingredients and products will be used as much as possible.
-
13
Real Hamburger & Bar301 W. Short Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507
This new concept from Krim and Andrea Boughalem located in the former location of their first restaurant, Table 310, takes the word “real” literally, with a focus on fresh, simple, natural and local ingredients. Burgers, hand-cut fries, salads, cookies, house-made pies, coffee and cappuccino are currently on the menu, with a vegan burger and a chicken sandwich coming soon. Using beef from Marksbury Farms, their burgers are hand-pressed and made to order, with buns from Magee’s Bakery.
-
14
School Sushi163 W. Short Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507
After a two-year hiatus, the popular Japanese restaurant has relocated from Old Todd’s Road to the former Shorty’s location near Short and Limestone. Owner Tamoka Ito hired chef Shin Idei to create a menu focused on the freshest, most flavorful fish, which is flown in twice weekly from Japan. The menu also includes beer, wine and sake, plus Japanese favorites including Okonomiyaki, a savory pancake made with fish and ramen noodles. Sushi will no longer be served on a conveyor belt, as it was in the former location, but the former bank-turned-grocery store has been given a modern makeover by architectural firm Pohl Rosa Pohl, with the old bank vault converted to a private dining room and another larger room with karaoke also available.
-
15
Seltzer Club119 W. Main Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507
One of Main Street’s most iconic buildings – the former home of Bellini’s – is now home to Seltzer Club, an intimate, 25-seat Prohibition-style bar offering craft cocktails, made-from-scratch ginger beer and handcrafted syrups. Featuring a variety of interesting custom flavors, drinks include a turmeric cocktail with infused vodka, lemon juice, manuka honey syrup and a dash of homemade honeysuckle bitters; as well as a buttered old fashioned, java wine, and old fashioned made with strawberry and dandelion bitters.
-
16
Shake Shack115 Summit at Fritz Farm, Lexington, Kentucky 40517
The popular New York-based chain Shake Shack has been serving up burgers and shakes since 2004, but this newest location at The Summit at Fritz Farm marks the company’s first venture in the Bluegrass state. The restaurant is known for serving 100 percent all-natural, hormone-free Angus beef that is humanely raised and source verified. In addition to a classic menu of burgers, hotdogs and shakes, the Lexington location also features a selection of local frozen custards. One of these unique custards – Coffee and Donuts – combines vanilla custard with a North Lime Coffee & Donuts glazed doughnut and a coffee-marshmallow sauce.
-
17
Steel City Pops111 Summit at Fritz Farm, Lexington, Kentucky 40517
If you’ve driven through the Summit on a warm summer day, you’ve likely noticed a line of people out the door at Lexington’s newest popsicle hotspot. Steel City Pops is a gourmet popsicle shop whose pops are handmade from fresh, all-natural and often locally sourced ingredients. With several vegan, gluten free and customizable options, the Lexington menu is divided into three categories: fruity, creamy, and cookie pops. Guests can make their choice pop their own by dipping them in chocolate sauces and adding various toppings. New seasonal flavors are regularly introduced.
-
18
Taziki's1916 Justice Drive, Lexington, Kentucky 40509
Taziki’s, Lexington’s newest Mediterranean eatery, recently opened its second location in Hamburg. In celebration of the grand opening, the restaurant donated $60,000 to build a house with Lexington Habitat for Humanity. They also donated $50,000 to the brand new Frederick Douglass High School. The restaurant places an emphasis on fresh, healthy foods with menu items like grilled fish, shrimp, chicken, and vegetables. Their menu also includes a selection of craft beer and wine.
-
19
Tchoupitoulas1401 Forbes Road, Lexington, Kentucky 40511
This new spot specializes in upscale and authentic “continental cuisine,” i.e., New Orleans-style Cajun and Creole dishes. Chef and owner Kevin Trahan, a Louisiana native, was formerly the executive chef at the Lafayette Club. The cozy but well-appointed eatery offers signature menu items such as the Oyster Tchoupitoulas, grilled with parmesan, butter and herbs; roasted corn and sausage soup; shrimp etouffee; and bread pudding. The restaurant offers a daily soup option and daily seafood gumbo, as well as an extensive wine list. Already receiving praise for excellent service, the staff are happy to suggest dishes and make recommendations for wine pairings.
-
20
Ted’s Montana Grill120 Summit at Fritz Farm, Lexington, Kentucky 40517
Business leader, philanthropist, environmentalist and outdoorsman Ted Turner has opened his second Lexington location of Ted’s Montana Grill in The Summit. Ted’s aims to celebrate an American icon: the bison that once called the Great Plains home. By featuring what it claims to be the largest bison menu in the world, Ted’s has actually provided an incentive for ranchers to actively grow their herds, which helps to preserve and build the bison population. The restaurant’s menu features items like bison nachos and an array of freshly ground all-natural bison burgers, in addition to premium chicken without antibiotics; hand-cut aged steaks; fresh seafood; and a selection of classic American hand-crafted cocktails, local bourbons and beers, old-fashioned milkshakes and malts.
-
21
Texas de Brazil151 LaRue Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40517
This family-owned restaurant treats its guests to authentic churrasco-style grilled meats and a dining experience that blends Brazilian culinary culture with the hospitality of Texas. The eatery’s menu features a selection of beef, lamb, pork, chicken and sausage, seasoned and cooked over an open flame before being carved tableside. The Brazilian steakhouse also boasts a 50-item, fresh gourmet salad area with seasonal roasted veggies, artisan breads, charcuterie, imported cheese and authentic Brazilian dishes; colorful Brazilian side dishes and accompaniments; and an extensive wine and specialty cocktail list. While the chain has more than 50 restaurants worldwide, the Summit’s location marks the first in Kentucky.
-
22
West Main Crafting Co.135 W. Main Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507
Adding to the resurgence of new Main Street bars and restaurants, West Main Crafting Co. specializes in small plates and beverages with careful attention to detail. Chef Robert Weickel and beverage director Jake Sulek have taken the concept of pairing further than most – instead of simply pairing dishes with drinks, many of the menu items share similar ingredients and inspiration. For example, if Sulk makes a birch beer, Weickel might use it to make a birch beer sorbet. The extensive selection of cocktails are crafted with house-made bitters and sodas, and they are one of a small handful of bars in Lexington offering full absinthe service, serving every absinthe available in Kentucky. The kitchen serves a menu featuring many vegan- and vegetarian-friendly offerings, such as tempura-fried shiitakes, and peanut and gouda dip, as well as meat-centric dishes like duck-fat fried chicken wings, until 2:30 a.m. seven nights a week.
-
23
Whole Foods4059 Finn Way, Lexington, Kentucky 40517
Since being founded in 1978, Whole Foods Market has become the nation’s leading natural and organic food retailer. Lexington’s newest Whole Foods Market, located in The Summit at Fritz Farm, is nearly twice the size of its former location in Lexington Green Circle and offers unique amenities such as The Barn Door Tap Room, a casual restaurant and pub, expanded bakery with fresh bread made daily, and coffee, juice and self-serve Mochi bars. The new market will also feature the highest quality natural and organic products from more than 75 local suppliers.
-
24
World of Beer122 Marion, Lexington, Kentucky 40517
Lexington’s newest beer hotspot offers homage to beer complemented by great pub-style food. The tavern serves lunch and dinner daily and also offers a beer-paired menu with modern twists on classic dishes such as Veggie Hummus Wraps, Belgian Waffle S’mores and Guinness Bratwurst. The Lexington location will offer 500 bottles, 50 rotating taps and an infusion tower that can infuse beers with herbs, coffee, fruit and more.
