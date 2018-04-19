Who's Who for May 2018

New Hires & Promotions

Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill recently promoted Amber Hokams to chef. Hokams served as sous chef since spring 2017.

Littler, the world’s largest employment and labor law practice representing management, has added Michael D. Hornback as special counsel in the firm’s Lexington office.

Nikolaus Smither recently joined financial services provider WealthSouth as a portfolio manager in the firm’s Lexington office.

Asbury University has named former Southeastern Conference (SEC) Associate Commissioner for Men’s Basketball Mark Whitworth as the school’s new Vice President of Intercollegiate Athletics.

Forcht Bank has welcomed Jeremy Brown as its Richmond market president.

Peter Aliu, MD, has joined Baptist Health Medical Group Hospital Medicine at Baptist Health Lexington. Ronak Jani, MD, has joined Baptist Health Medical Group Neurology.

Coldwell Banker McMahan has announced Elaine Hangis as its new office manager for the Lexington office.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. announced that Jennifer Rieffer has been promoted to general manager for WDKY (FOX 56) in Lexington.

Sturgill, Turner, Barker & Moloney, PLLC has welcomed Janet S. Luo as an associate in the firm’s government and municipal law and torts and insurance practice groups.

Kelsey Voit has joined Community Farm Alliance as its new organizing director.

Mark Carter, CEO of Passport Health Plan, has been named chair of the board of directors of the Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky.

Anthony Pernice has joined the Lexington office of Reminger Co., LPA. The firm also recently elevated two Lexington attorneys, Jennifer M. Jabroski and Kenneth L. Finley, to shareholder status.

Community Trust and Investment Company has announced that Jason L. Ayers has joined CTIC’s wealth and trust management team as a relationship officer for private wealth services.

The Fresh Market, Inc., a leading specialty grocery retailer, announced the appointment of Vic Savanello as the company’s vice president of merchandising, produce.

Kudos

Wyatt, Tarrant & Combs, LLP has announced that Brian Wells, member of the firm’s corporate and securities service team and co-leader of the firm’s natural resources and environmental service team, has been recognized as a BTI Client Service All-Star of 2018.

Junior Achievement of the Bluegrass proudly announced the following professionals as 2018 inductees into the Bluegrass Business Hall of Fame: Doug Dean; the late William R. Embry Jr.; Lillian H. Press; and Austin J. Simms.

Kentucky State University Director of Auxiliary Services Holly Jones Clark was recently honored by Diverse Issues in Higher Education magazine as one of the Top 25 Women in Higher Education.

Paul Miller Ford and Paul Miller Mazda have been certified as a J.D. Power 2018 Dealer of Excellence.

The following have been named to the Association of Fundraising Professionals 2018 board of directors: Susan Ware (Bluegrass Care Navigators), president; Ashley Hammond (Lexington Humane Society), president elect; Patrick Robinson (Kentucky Community and Technical College System), past president; Carrie Thayer (Hope Center), vice president-membership; Kim Livesay (Bluegrass Care Navigators), vice president-community relations; Shelley Ward (UK College of Public Health), vice president-education; Natasha Vaughan (Christian Appalachian Project), treasurer; and Greg Laur (University of Kentucky), secretary

The Lexington Healing Arts Academy massage therapy teacher Bobbi Junod was recognized by the American Massage Therapy Association® as the recipient of its 2018 Jerome Perlinski Teacher of the Year Award. Junod was selected from among thousands of instructors from more than 1,200 massage schools across the country and recognized for exceptional teaching ability and commitment to high standards of education.

Lexmark, a global imaging solutions leader, has been honored with three 2018 Manufacturing Leadership Awards from the Frost & Sullivan Manufacturing Leadership Council. These awards recognize companies and individuals who are shaping the future of global manufacturing.