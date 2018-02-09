Win a Weekend Pass WRFL's 30th Birthday Bash, ft. WASHED OUT, CULTS, and more!

WRFL 30TH BIRTHDAY BASH // MARCH 2-4

The Lexington radio station WRFL is hosting a weekend of music and events to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the student-run station going on air. A weekend of events has been planned by the station, including the following performances at The Burl:

Friday, March 2: Washed Out, Helado Negro, Idiot Glee ($20)

Saturday, March 3: Cults, Hair Police, Ellie Herring, Devine Carama, Thank You for Coming to Our Parties ($20)

Sunday, March 4: Nine Pound Hammer, 10-Foot Pole and more (note - this show is free admission, first come first served. We unfortunately cannot guarantee entry to our winners, in the case the event reaches capacity before you arrive)

For a chance to win a pair of WEEKEND PASSES (tickets to the Friday and Saturday shows), email info@tadoo.com with the subject line WRFL BIRTHDAY BASH sometime before 2 p.m. on Tues., Feb. 27 We'll pick and alert the winner by 5 p.m. that afternoon.