LUCERO

Thurs., Feb. 22 // Manchester Music Hall

Lucero is the whiskey-soaked and punk-rooted group based around frontman Ben Nichols' gritty vocals and Memphis heart. Started in 1998, the band has released a handful of records and gained success in the Americana/rock scene.

For a chance to win a pair of tickets to the show, email info@smileypete.com with the subject line LUCERO sometime before 2 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 19. We'll pick and alert the winner by 5 p.m. that afternoon.