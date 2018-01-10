Win Tickets to Neko Case - Jan. 26

NEKO CASE

Fri., Jan. 26 // Manchester Music Hall

Neko Case claims no genre, nor utilizes any classic formula for her songs and singing. From her work with powerhouse Canadian pop group the New Pornographers, to her beloved solo work, her songs are at once playful and heartfelt, artsy without being unpretentious.

