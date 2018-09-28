× 1 of 5 Expand Moon Gazing, McConnell Springs © Evelyn Astrid Knight × 2 of 5 Expand Black Walnut through Windshield Ice, W. Third Street © Evelyn Astrid Knight × 3 of 5 Expand Avenue of Spring Branches, Lexington Cemetery © Evelyn Astrid Knight × 4 of 5 Expand Winter Reflection, McConnell Springs © Evelyn Astrid Knight × 5 of 5 Expand Piano Abandoned in the Trees, Jacobson Park © Evelyn Astrid Knight Prev Next

These photographs reflect my ongoing fascination with “The Tree” and trees in the landscape and in our lives. I grew up among the hardwood forests of northern New Jersey and spent many hours wandering in the woods and learning the local trees. I wondered about the dryads and spirits inhabiting trees in world mythology and about the idea that the tree is the wisest of all beings, since it is deeply rooted and connected, observes, sings and doesn’t flit about. Over the years I visited and made friends with trees, young and old, across the country. When I arrived in Lexington over 15 years ago I appreciated the abundance of trees in our urban environment; and I chose my first house here to become the caretaker of the 250-year-old Chinquapin Oak in the yard.

Although trees have always appeared in my photographs, I started photographing trees with intention only three years ago. In the series shown here, I was looking for how trees punctuate the horizon and invite us into a place of quiet reflection. It was my hope to capture the continuum of energy that trees express and that we can experience, if we listen and watch.

-Evelyn Astrid Knight