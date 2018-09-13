2018 Kentucky Women Writer's Conference - Community Events

× Expand Sudanese-American poet Safia Elhillo will serve as headliner and celebrity judge for this year's Wild Women of Poetry Slam, taking place Saturday, Sept. 15 at the Downtown Arts Center.

This year marks 40 years that the Kentucky Women Writers Conference has showcased the talents of female writers with its annual conference full of workshops, panel discussions and readings for writers seeking inspiration, fellowship and practical advice about the publishing industry. Featured authors include Jane Friedman, Gabrielle Calvocoressi, Tarfia Faizullah and others.

The conference also organizes a handful of free community events at various venues each year, with this year including the following:

Sonia Sanchez Series. Sept. 13. Featuring former University of Kentucky geography professor Carolyn Finney, who will deliver a lecture focused on race and the environment. 7 p.m. at the Lyric Theatre.

Why People Still Read. Sept. 14. This year’s keynote address will be given by Mary Gaitskill, an award-winning author of three novels: “The Mare,” “Veronica” and “Two Girls, Fat and Thin.” 7:30 p.m. at the Lyric Theatre.

Wild Women of Poetry Slam. Sept. 15. This year’s installment of the annual poetry slam features headliner and celebrity judge Safia Elhillo and emcee TSmilez. The event kicks off with an open mic at 7 p.m. at the Pam Miller Downtown Arts Center.

Stars of the Commonwealth Literary Reading. Sept. 16. The final event of KWWC 2018 will be a community literary reading featuring Erin Chandler, Leesa Cross-Smith and Sarah McCartt-Jackson. 10 a.m. at the Carnegie Center.