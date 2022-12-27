Bringing Style to All

Katie Hunt Hisle (left) and her mother, Mary Jo Hatchett, started As You Go Boutique as an online store in 2019 based on their shared love of shopping.

As You Go Boutique began as an online store run by Katie Hunt Hisle and her mother, Mary Jo Hatchett, in June 2019.

Although neither woman had a degree in business or a retail background, shopping together was one of their favorite mother-daughter activities. They’d discussed opening a boutique for several years before launching the online shop.

Hisle, a Winchester native, graduated from the University of Kentucky in 2018 with a degree in integrated strategic communications. She briefly held a marketing position at an accounting firm before deciding it wasn’t as fulfilling creatively as she’d hoped. Hatchett went to UK for undergraduate studies and has a master’s degree in education from Transylvania University. The duo came close to renting a storefront while Hisle was in college but decided to wait until she finished school.

When they finally took the plunge and opened the business online, Hisle and Hatchett started small. They would fill the orders from their limited inventory stored in Hatchett’s basement and individually mail them. As their online sales grew, they set their sights on opening a brick-and-mortar location.

The pair eventually leased their ideal location in the Chevy Chase neighborhood at 807 Euclid Avenue, with plans to open in spring of 2020.

The early days of any small business are often fraught with uncertainty, but this was especially true for As You Go Boutique. The week their grand opening was scheduled was the same week COVID19 restrictions shut down all retail spaces. The boutique’s grand opening was delayed an additional two months until shops were allowed to reopen, and it had to continue to rely on online orders in the meantime.

“Looking back now, I’m grateful because we were able to overcome obstacles, and those challenges have helped us get through and be who we are today,” Hisle said. “But, at the time, it was super scary.”

At the store’s opening in May 2020, Hisle and Hatchett were pleasantly surprised by the positive response they received from the community. Even though there were still restrictions regarding masks and social distancing, the boutique was embraced by a loyal following of in-person shoppers and had a successful opening day.

These days, most of its business comes from the Euclid location, though they still have a consistent stream of online shoppers. Much of the foot tra.c is from UK students, some of whom continue to place online orders after graduating and moving from Lexington. The store receives a new crop of potential customers each fall as a new freshman class rolls in to start the academic year. The shop’s peak sales are during UK football season, when it’s difficult to keep anything UK blue in stock.

As You Go Boutique’s target demographic is women between the ages of 18 and 30, its owners say. The shop carries a mix of statement pieces with bright colors, current trends, basic closet staples and accessories. The shop’s inventory is designed to provide variety and style, from bold holiday dresses to classic blouses and UK-themed jewelry. A few times a year, Hisle and Hatchett go to market in Atlanta and spend several days combing through and hand-selecting items their customers will love; then the pieces are ordered and shipped from the fashion district in Los Angeles.

They also collaborate with other Kentucky businesses to create custom merchandise such as sweatshirts with unique designs. What makes the shop’s inventory different from other local boutiques is the range of sizes available.

“One of the main things we wanted to do to set us apart is to o.er inclusive sizing,” Hisle said.

The shop carries a selection of styles in sizes extra large to 3X, which can be challenging to find at small boutiques. This is consistent with Hisle and Hatchett’s goal to make every customer’s shopping experience feel customized and positive. Hisle and Hatchett strive to help customers find outfits that make them look and feel their best, and it’s this attitude they credit with building their customer base.

“One of my favorite things about the store is that we’ve created a community of loyal customers,” Hisle said. “Every new customer who walks through the door, we try to make them feel like they’re part of our little family.”