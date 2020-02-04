One World Film Festival Announces Full 2020 Lineup

The 2020 One World Film Festival kicks off this weekend with a screening of the 2018 documentary “Toni Morrison: The Pieces That I Am,” at the UK Albert B. Chandler Hospital’s Pavilion A Auditorium on Sunday, Feb. 9. The 22nd annual event will present a total of 11 films throughout the months of February and March.

Established in 1998, the non-profit film festival is designed to feature films that challenge societal issues surrounding topics like culture, gender and ethnicity, and the politics surrounding those issues. The series intends to highlight and inspire complex thinking about these topics and bring innovative ideas to the Central Kentucky community. Screenings are free and generally take place on Thursday evenings and Saturday mornings at the Kentucky Theatre, with the exception of the Feb. 9 screening.

The festival has presented 170 films to over 22,000 attendees throughout its 22 year-history.

2020 One World Film Festival Schedule:

All screenings take place at The Kentucky Theatre, unless otherwise noted.

For more detailed descriptions and trailers of each movie, click the event title.

More details can be lexfilm.org.