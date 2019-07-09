WIN STUFF: Black Pumas and Carly Johnson at Headliner's

BLACK PUMAS / CARLY JOHNSON (Forecastle After-Party)

Sat., July 13 // Headliner's, Louisville KY // 11:30 p.m.

Austin-based neo-soul act Black Pumas is a partnership between 27-year-old songwriter Eric Burton and Grammy-Award winning producer and guitarist Adrian Quesada (Grupo Fantasma). The dup meld their love of hip hop, soul and psychedelia with backgrounds in street busking, musical theatre and church music, performing live with a full band in support of their debut self-titled album, which just came out in June on ATO Records.

Louisville-based soul/jazz vocalist Carly Johnson will also perform.

