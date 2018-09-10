Win Tickets to Rainbow Kitten Surprise!

Rainbow Kitten Surprise // Manchester Music Hall // Oct. 11, 8 p.m.

Rainbow Kitten Surprise and all five of its members hail from the mountains of Boone, North Carolina. With chilling harmonies, dynamic instrumentation, and introspective lyrics, their genre-defying sound takes influence from artists like Modest Mouse and Kings of Leon as much as Frank Ocean and Schoolboy Q. Independently, they have over 75 million streams across digital platforms, and notched over 45 sold out shows on their first U.S. headline tour.

Rainbow Kitten Surprise is coming to MAnchester Music Hall on Thursday, Oct. 11.

To win a pair of tickets, send an email with the headline RAINBOW to info@tadoo.com by 3 p.m. on Tues., Oct. 9. A winer will be picked at random and notified by 5 p.m. that day.