Win Tickets to See Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit

Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit w/ JD McPherson at Iroquois Amphitheater, Louisville KY, April 19

His latest album The Nashville Sound debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Rock, Folk, Country, and Independent charts, reached No. 4 overall on Billboard's Top 200 albums chart, and won the Grammy for Best Americana Album and Best American Roots Song for "If We Were Vampires." The Nashville Sound is the follow up to 2015's critically acclaimed, Something More Than Free, which also won the Grammy for Best Americana Album as well as Best American Roots Song for "24 Frames."

Isbell brings his crew to the Iroquois Amphitheater for a 2-night run. Tickets to Saturday's show are sold out, but a handful remain for Friday! Click here for tickets

To win a pair of passes to Friday's show, send an email with the headline ISBELL to info@tadoo.com by 3 p.m. on Tues., April 16. A winner will be picked at random and notified by 5 p.m. that day.