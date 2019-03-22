Win tickets to see Tank and The Bangas!

Tank and The Bangas // April 18 // Manchester Music Hall

Coming from New Orleans, Tank and the Bangas are surrounded by plenty of grand musical traditions. The five piece group has a rare knack for combining various musical styles, fiery soul, deft hip-hop, deep groove R&B and subtle jazz into one dazzling cohesive whole that evokes the scope of New Orleans music while retaining a distinctive feel all its own. The group comes to Manchester Music Hall on Thursday, April 18. (Click here for tickets.)

To win a pair of tickets, send an email with the headline TANK to info@tadoo.com by 3 p.m. on Fri., April 12. A winner will be picked at random and notified by 5 p.m. that day.