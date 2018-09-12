Win Tickets to The Moonshiner's Ball!

Moonshiner's Ball // Oct, 11-14 // Rockcastle Riverside

Founded and run by members of the Lexington band Blind Corn Liquor Pickers, this fifth-year music festival features a bevy of local and nationally touring acts in a new idyllic, riverside venue in Rockcastle County, about an hour south of Lexington. The family-friendly event also features camping, tons of kid-friendly activities, a food truck alley, retail vendors and more. Having moved to October for the first time after four years of late spring / early summer dates, this year's lineup includes Brooklyn funk maestros Turkuaz, acclaimed singer-songwriter James McMurtry, high energy jazz-fusion trio Moon Hooch and a host of popular local and regional bands, including The Wooks, Freekbass, The Local Honeys, Southern Avenue, Joslyn & The Sweet Compression, Johnny Conqueroo, and of course, host band Blind Corn Liquor Pickers themselves. Camping is included in weekend passes, and attendees are encouraged to bring beverages of their choice (Rockcastle is a dry county!).

To be entered to win a pair of weekend passes, email info@tadoo.com with a headline of MOONSHINERS BALL, by 3 p.m. on Oct. 3. A winner be drawn and notified by 5 p.m. that day.