You're invited....

× Expand Stoll Keenan Ogden Terrace The terrace at Stoll Keenan Ogden is one of many Lexington locales that will host "Arty Parties" this season.

The ARTY PARTY program is a fundraiser series supporting LexArts and the local arts community, having raised over $150,000 for the local arts community since its 2015 inception. Parties are hosted by individuals at locations of their choosing, with hosts covering any and all expenses while attendees are encouraged to give a minimum donation (typically ranging between $25-150 per person, depending on the party) - the goal of each party being to raise a minimum of $1,000.

Parties range from intimate to grand, all featuring creative spins and memorable locations.

For more information on these events – or to reserve your spot! – visit ArtyPartyLex.com.

The Brilliance of Mountmellick. Sept. 5. Hosted by David Fennelly and Carlos Sanchez, the first ARTY PARTY of the season will accommodate 75 guests at the majestic Mountmellick Farm. Attendees will enjoy cocktails and hors d’oeuvres from 6-8 p.m. while taking in a bluegrass view.

We jammin’... hope you like jammin’, too! Sept. 8. Escape to the Caribbean with steel drum band Blue Steel, island-inspired décor and festive cocktails at this party hosted by Lynn and Jamie Shrader of Schrader Commercial Properties. 60 guests will jam-out by the pool at the Schrader Residence from 7-9:30 p.m.

Shall We Make It Bubbly or Still? Sept. 12. 150 guests are invited to join Nan Plummer and the LexArts Board of Directors for a party inspired by National Punch Day. Attendees will sample a variety of alcoholic and not punches from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Dr. Thomas Hunt Morgan House.

Aunt Hazel Would Have Loved This. Sept. 13. Hosted by Drs. Kimberly and David Stigers, this party is being thrown in honor of Kimberly’s Aunt Hazel Bush. Starting at 6:30 p.m. at the Stigers Residence, 35 guests will sip on cocktails, munch on hors d’oeuvres and maybe even try a famous Aunt Hazel brownie.

Cocktails in the Sky. Sept. 14. 60 guests will enjoy cocktails on the 21st floor of 300 W. Vine Street during this ARTY PARTY. Attendees will have the opportunity to mingle with the hosts, the Legal Team at Stoll Keenon Ogden, and take in the gorgeous gardens created by Henkel Denmark from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

An English Regency Supper. Sept. 15. Transportation will be provided to and from this party being hosted by Chuck Bolton and Brandl Skirvin. Starting at 6:30 p.m., 24 guests will enjoy food reminiscent of English Regency country society.

Drag Me to South Beach: A Miami-styled Soiree. Sept. 16. 50 guests will enjoy light bites and cocktails while Lexington’s most fabulous drag queens holy court by an inland ocean at this Miami-inspired party. Hosted by Michael Brent Lafferty, Tim Burcham & Phillip Marcum and Brandl Skirvin, this poolside extravaganza will take place from 6-8 p.m. at the Lafferty Residence.

Living La Dolce Vita. Sept. 18. Join Mary Ginocchio, Alma Kajtazovic and Selma Sulegmanajic for a evening full of art at Mulberry & Lime and sweet treats at Sorella Gelateria. This party will take place at 6 p.m. and can accommodate 20 guests.

Splendor on Ashwood. Sept. 22. Hosted by Madonna and Craig Turner, this ARTY PARTY will welcome 30 guests into the Turner Residence, a home that has been profiled by “Sophisticated Living,” “Better Homes & Gardens” and “Central Kentucky Lifestyle,” from 6-9 p.m.

Martini Monday. Sept. 24. This mix and mingle party is strictly a ladies night for 100 guests. Join hosts Kathy Allen, Gail Bennett, Fiona Doherty, Ronit Eres, Cassie Harpel, Christine Huskisson, Elsbeth Johnson, Kathy Lundy Jones, Becky Ochenkoski, Ricki Rosenberg and Susan Yeary from 6-8 p.m. for an evening full of sipping at The Mane on Main. Artwork by local, female artists will also be on display and for sale.

Talk of the Town (Branch). Sept. 29. 50 guests are invited to the Connolly Residence from 5-7 p.m. for a night full of hors d’oeuvres and theme-appropriate cocktails. Hosted by Kate Phillips Connolly & Aidan Connolly and John Davis & Ernesto Scorsone, this party will give you a firsthand look at Lexington’s biggest makeover.

The Big Easy. Oct. 3. Dougie & Ieasha Allen and Lee Carroll & Connie Milligan invite 75 guests to Creaux from 6-8:30 p.m. for a night full of great jazz, creole food and cocktails.

Art Snake’s in the House! Oct. 5. Co-hosted by Jeremy Bates & Dennis McElroy and New Editions Gallery, this art-filled evening can accommodate 50 guests from 5:30-8 p.m. inside the beautifully renovated Bates/McElroy Residence on Short Street.

The Day Atlanta Stood Still: An Evening with Hannah Pittard, Author of “Visible Empire.” Oct. 8. Join Di Boyer, Mendy Evans, Diane Harvell, Lucy Jones, Juli Neuman, Mary Quinn Ramer, Kim & Camden Skidmore and Ellen Tunnell for Southern bites and peach Bellinis in honor of Georgie-born author Hannah Pittard. This party for 50 people will take place from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at LexArts on Mill Street.

New Street Ballet. Oct. 13. Debbie Sutherland-Comley & Richard Comley, Alicia Esenbock, Carolyn & John Hackworth, Christi & John Hayne, Marta Hayne, Holly & Brooks Scudder and Kelly & Darren Taylor are teaming up to host this night complete with cocktails at 6 p.m. and a ballet performance at 7 p.m. 50 guests are invited to enjoy drinks and heavy hors d’oeuvres at the Goodloe House, the home and private garden of the Taylors.

Old-Fashioned Art Swap. Oct. 20. Kids are welcome at this family-friendly art swap party hosted by Nan Plummer and Jim Spencer. The event will take place from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at LexArts on Mill Street and brunch will be served to all 40 guests.

Pangaea: The Forgotten Motherland. Oct. 27. 12 guests are invited to join Jeremy Bates & Dennis McElroy and John Davis & Ernesto Scorsone at 7 p.m. for an intimate evening of cocktails and dinner at the Bates/McElroy residence during which artist Bob Morgan will speak.

Night of the Living Dead. Oct. 27. The dress code is anything from post-Apocalyptic to cutting-edge Zombie for this party hosted by Travis Riddell, Kiptoo Tarus and Cat & Nathan Zamarron. 100 guests are invited to enjoy a cookout-style mean from 7-10 p.m. at LexArts on Mill Street.

A Most Southern Sunday Brunch. Oct. 28. Join Maury Sparrow and Craig Wahlgren at 12:30 p.m. for food, drinks and a private reading by word-famous author Silas House. All 40 guests will take home a signed copy of his latest book, “Southernmost.”

The Blue Heaven Ballroom presents Jessie Laine Powell. Nov. 10. Lexington-born Jessie Laine Powell and her band will perform their sultry stylings at for 125 guests during this event at LexArts on Mill Street. Cocktails will start at 7 p.m. and music begins at 8 p.m.

The Art of Politics. Nov. 30. 10 guests are invited to join John Davis and Ernesto Scorsone at their personal residence for an evening of political discourse and strong drinks starting at 6:30 p.m. Pulitzer Prize-winning cartoonist Joel Pett will be in attendance.