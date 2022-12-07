12th Annual GoodGiving Challenge a Success for Community Nonprofits

The 12th Annual GoodGiving Challenge, held from Nov. 29 through Dec. 2, raised more than $2.5 million and benefitted 200 Central Kentucky nonprofits.

Hosted by Blue Grass Community Foundation and Smiley Pete Publishing, the GoodGiving Challenge is a week-long online giving campaign. Since its inception in 2011, the GoodGiving Challenge has raised nearly $20 million for nonprofits in the Bluegrass.

“The success of this year’s GoodGiving Challenge is a testament to the unwavering commitment of our central Kentucky nonprofits to their missions and stakeholders,” said Lauren Parsons, director of strategic initiatives and communications for the Blue Grass Community Foundation. “Plans are already underway for an even more impactful Challenge in 2023.”

More than $600,000 in matching gifts and prizes were also made possible this year by:

Clark County Community Foundation*

Murry Foundation

Marksbury Family Foundation

MacAdam Family Foundation*

Thomson R. Bryant Jr. & Betty R. Bryant Fund*

Mitchell Family Foundation*

Hudson-Ellis Fund*

Traditional Bank

THE GROOVALUTION*

Edith D. Gardner Charitable Fund*

Evangelos “Angel” Levas Foundation*

and Blue Grass Community Foundation!

*at Blue Grass Community Foundation

This year’s top fundraising nonprofit was Central Kentucky Youth Orchestras, raising $54,483 before matches and prizes.

“We couldn't have done it without the commitment of our board, staff, alumni and current students and families,” said Amelia Groetsch, executive director of Central Kentucky Youth Orchestras. “Everyone played their part to spread the word about the challenge and share their stories about the impact of our organization, which has been active in Central Kentucky for the past 75 years. The money we raised will provide funding to help grow our Friends in Music and MusicWorks programs, which are provided at no cost to students and their families.”

The 13th Annual GoodGiving Challenge is scheduled for Nov. 28 through Dec. 1, 2023. For more information, visit bggives.org.