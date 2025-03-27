Business Lexington Celebrates 2025 Book of Lists Launch

Business Lexington, a Smiley Pete publication, debuted the 2025 Book of Lists during a celebration on March 26 at 46Solutions’ showroom in Lexington Green. The event drew a distinguished crowd from Central Kentucky’s business community to celebrate the companies, entrepreneurs, and leaders driving economic growth across the Bluegrass.

Founded in 2005, Business Lexington spotlights the innovators shaping the region’s business landscape. Its annual Book of Lists ranks everything from startups to legacy enterprises across a wide range of industries, reflecting the energy and innovation that define Lexington’s vibrant business community.

“Tonight is about celebrating all of you — the leaders, visionaries, and risk-takers who make this community thrive,” publisher Chris Eddie said during the event. “Thank you for being here, for supporting each other, and for continuing to make Lexington an incredible place to do business.”

Several Book of Lists sponsors were represented at the launch party, including: Stites & Harbison, Fifth Third Bank, Studio46, 46Solutions, and Kentucky’s Touchstone Energy Cooperatives.

“Their support is integral to the ongoing success of Business Lexington and its broader initiative to promote regional leadership and economic progress,” Eddie said.

The 2025 Book of Lists is arriving by mail to subscribers and is also available with new subscriptions to the publication.