305 Cubano wins Food Truck Championship, Blue Door Smokehouse is relocating to the Warehouse Block.

A Lexington-based food truck recently took top honors at the third-annual Kentucky Food Truck Championship in Renfro Valley, bringing home the victory with its delectable chicken and beef empanadas paired with signature dipping sauces and adorned with cachucha pepper garnish.

305 Cubano was launched in August 2022 by Cuban-born Jorgelina Rodriguez and Lexington native Blaine "Coach" Sanborn, a former football coach.

After efforts to perfect its authentic Cuban recipes, 305 Cubano emerged victorious, claiming the overall Kentucky Food Truck Grand Championship.

"The win came as such a shock!" Sanborn said.

The competition was fierce, making the judges' reviews even more meaningful. "Our food stands out because we take our time to make sure it is perfect," Sanborn said. "We prepare our food every morning and ... if we can't perfect it, we will not keep it on our menu."

Next, Sanborn and Rodriguez hope to win a tri-state food truck competition for Ohio, Indiana, and Kentucky, with plans to eventually open a brick-and-mortar restaurant.

In other news from the food and beverage-related world:

Blue Door Smokehouse is moving to a larger space on National Avenue.

"We really outgrew this building years ago," co-owner Jeff Newman said of Blue Door's current location on Waller Avenue, which it has been in for more than nine years. He anticipates closing up shop at the end of November and reopening at the new location in early February, with more seating inside and out and a larger kitchen space.

The menu will be the same, he added, but beer sales and maybe wine or seltzer options will be added for the first time. "We are very happy to be moving to the warehouse block," he said.

Shamrock Bar & Grille Hartland is relocating to Brannon Crossing, aiming to reopen in January with the addition of a large patio.

Barzelona, a tapas/Latin fusion restaurant, opened in October at 4371 Old Harrodsburg Rd.

Rise Up Pizza is relocating from Greyline Station to a subleased space within Horse & Jockey restaurant, expanding its offerings.

Omakase Sushi & Sake Bar is opening a second location at 3900 Fountain Blue Lane, projected to open in May.

Tossin Tha Sauce Wings has opened a second location, at 543 South Limestone.

Smithtown Seafood celebrated its 10th anniversary in October.

Drake's, based in Lexington, is expanding to Bowling Green.

Hyderabad House opened at 2220 Nicholasville Road.

Huck's Market has opened at 2450 Polo Club Blvd. in Hamburg.

New Albany-based Parlour Restaurant is set to open three Lexington locations, with the first two slated for openings in April and August.

Damiano Lexington opened at 503 S. Upper St., with a menu including pizza, calzones, salads, sandwiches, pastas, and appetizers.

Wilson's Grocery is under new ownership and undergoing renovations before reopening.

Tupelo Honey, an Asheville, North Carolina-based chain, plans to open a location at 4085 Harrodsburg Road in 2025.

The Salad Bar has opened at 2051 Richmond Road.