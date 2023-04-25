5 Tips to Help Your Marketing Writing Stand Out From the Crowd

Have you ever created a social media post or web copy for your business? Chances are you have already written something to promote your services.

Marketing writing is designed to create content with a purpose. A business’s marketing writing can take many forms, from entertaining Instagram stories to persuasive website copy and informative e-newsletters. Thoughtful content should provide solutions to your customers’ needs, engage them through storytelling and motivate your audience through a call to action.

Here are five tips to consider when crafting your message:

Know your audience. Make sure to write to your ideal customer. Doing so will make your copy personable. Think of it as having a conversation with them.

Solve a problem. Don’t be afraid to show how your product or service solves a customer’s problem or addresses a need. This helps you stand out from the competition.

Mind your brand voice. Your business should have its own way of communicating about its services. Be consistent with your tone and customize it depending on your audience and platform. How you engage with people on the website is not the same as how you engage on social media.

Write in an active voice. Using active verbs can help customers picture themselves taking action. This style of writing incorporates persuasive techniques and is considered more readable, especially for audiences where English isn’t their first language.

Create a sense of urgency. Motivate your customers using countdown clocks and limited quantities warnings. By creating a sense of urgency, you can inspire a call to action.

There’s a marketing truism — no one cares what you do, they only care what you can do for them. In other words, people aren’t interested in the scope of your services; they’re interested in how those services benefit them.

Writing excellent marketing copy can help convert readers into loyal customers. Better copy emphasizes that you are professional, trustworthy and competent. If you care enough to craft great content for your readers, they’ll believe you put the same amount of dedication into your products and services.

Erica Lynne Cook holds a BA from Berea College in communication and is the marketing and communications director for the Carnegie Center for Literacy & Learning. The Carnegie Center is a nonprofit educational center offering seasonal writing, publishing, language classes and community programming. For more, visit.Carnegiecenterlex.org.