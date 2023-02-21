5 Ways To Achieve Clarity In Your Writing

Do you need help getting your point across in your business writing? You’re not alone. Achieving clarity in your writing can be challenging, especially if you’re new to the business world. The good news is you can do some simple things to improve the clarity of your business writing.

Keep it short. A good rule of thumb for business writing is the shorter the better. The longer your sentences, the more likely your readers will lose focus and drift off. Finding the right words to communicate your message clearly can be challenging, but it’s worth the effort. Don’t be afraid of short sentences or using simple terms. These can be just as effective as long, complex ones.

Get to the point. Some business writers try to impress their readers with displays of intelligence and by using big words, but often this comes at the expense of clearly communicating the intended message. Instead, keep your writing direct and to the point. Start with a strong introductory paragraph, followed by your main idea and supported by details.

Be specific. Instead of talking in general terms, try providing concrete evidence to support your claims. This adds relevance and substance to your message, allowing your readers to better understand your point.

Use active voice. Active voice is more powerful than passive voice. Instead of discussing the subject of your sentence in the third person, talk about it in the first person. For example, “the contract was signed” is passive, whereas “I signed the contract” is active. Using active voice makes your writing easier to understand.

Give examples. A great way to make your writing more vivid and persuasive is to provide examples to support your argument. Not only does this give readers something tangible to refer to, but it can also help them to remember your message more easily.

Business writing can be challenging. Stick to short, direct sentences and use specific language. Explain your ideas in an active voice and provide helpful examples to support your argument. By following these tips, you should be able to get your message across more effectively.

JC McPherson is an associate with the Kentucky Black Writers Collaborative and a creative writing instructor at the Carnegie Center for Literacy & Learning. The Carnegie Center, 251 W. Second St., is a nonprofit educational center offering seasonal writing, publishing and language classes, among other community programming. For more information, visit Carnegiecenterlex.org.