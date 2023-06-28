BizLex Q&A: Allen McDaniel

Lexington native Allen McDaniel became executive director of Downtown Lexington Partnership in February.

Lexington native Allen McDaniel brings a wealth of perspectives to his role as executive director of the Downtown Lexington Partnership (DLP). McDaniel attended Transylvania University and also earned a bachelor's in music from the University of Kentucky. He completed a master's in public administration at Morehead State University and later served as executive director of the Lexington Clinic Foundation. "I've had the opportunity to collaborate with numerous local nonprofits regarding fundraising and funding," he said. "It has been great to learn about the amazing initiatives happening in our community and explore the different facets of the city."

McDaniel joined DLP in early February, following the departure of outgoing director Terry Sweeney due to family reasons.

DLP, formed in 2017 through the merger of Downtown Lexington Corporation and the Lexington Downtown Development Authority, aims to centralize downtown revitalization and management efforts, providing a single point of contact and accountability. Currently, the nonprofit organization includes more than 150 member businesses. It also puts on several popular downtown events, including the annual Central Bank Thursday Night Live concert series and a seasonal ice-skating rink at Triangle Park.

We spoke with McDaniel about his months on the job and what's on the horizon for downtown.

What are some current initiatives you're excited about?

Starting July 1, we will resume the management of the Downtown Lexington Management District, which is an exciting partnership. I am looking forward to seeing that come back into effect. I think the DLP is naturally positioned to be the umbrella organization that helps bring stakeholders together. We have a tremendous opportunity to collaborate and move downtown forward in a positive direction.

We are also exploring ways to showcase the safety of downtown Lexington and communicate that message more broadly, as well as the convenience of coming downtown to do business or frequent our shops, restaurants, and bars.

Part of what attracted me to this role was the chance to communicate with different people and ensure everyone is aligned because, ultimately, we all share the same goal of making downtown amazing.

Downtown Lexington has undergone significant changes. What are your thoughts on the transformation?

I have thoroughly enjoyed witnessing the growth. If you're from here, you've seen tremendous changes, especially over the past decade. There is now a vibrant nightlife downtown, and businesses collaborate effectively on common issues. This collaborative aspect is another natural role for the Downtown Lexington Partnership. We have numerous members in the hospitality sector, and we can help facilitate that conversation.

Does DLP have recommendations regarding improving public safety?

While I am not a public safety specialist, I know everyone is working toward the same goal. In Mayor Gorton's latest budget, she included a 'real-time intelligence center' to help the police have more and better viewpoints to promote safety throughout downtown. We're happy to support that.

What role does DLP play in promoting economic development?

That is a conversation we're having right now. Historically, DLP had an active role in this area, and I am excited to explore opportunities to work in that space again. I want to ensure that our efforts are collaborative, involving the city and private partners, so that everyone is on the same page in terms of how we can best contribute.

The Webb Companies recently announced plans for a mixed-used development across from Rupp Arena. Are there other significant downtown developments you're aware of?

One particularly exciting project is the proposed redevelopment of the old Festival Market/Triangle Center building. They have presented an impressive proposal to transform the building into a combination of office space, shared co-working spaces, and a more hospitality-focused environment. Additionally, the development of Town Branch Park will completely redefine our downtown landscape, taking previously underutilized space and turning it into a vibrant gathering space for the community. Ann Bakhaus, who serves on our board as vice president, has played a crucial role in advancing this project, and we are eager to see it come to fruition.

Its completion will further connect the main downtown corridor with the growing Distillery District, which recently welcomed The Manchester Hotel.

How closely does DLP work with the universities located downtown?

We have a close working relationship with the local universities and appreciate their support. One of our executive committee members works on UK's economic development initiatives. They have been a longstanding member and an excellent partner. In addition, Brien Lewis, president of Transylvania University, also holds an active seat on our board and has been a tremendous community partner. Having these campuses right in the heart of the city, they play a significant role in helping us collectively determine the best way to move downtown forward.

What are DLP's priorities for the upcoming year?

One of our primary goals is to encourage more people to visit downtown and take advantage of the opportunities available there, such as shopping, dining, and attending events like the long-running, free-to-attend concert series, Central Bank Thursday Night Live. It's wonderful to see devoted fans arriving early each week to stake out a spot and enjoy the music. I am proud that we can offer such inclusive and diverse events that bring people into the space and introduce them to the local businesses we have downtown.

We are also updating our strategic plan over the next few months and welcoming new board members who will contribute to our already excellent board. I believe people will be excited to see the outcomes in the next five to six months.