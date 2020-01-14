Veteran Lexington Restaurant Pro Bringing New Concept to Chevy Chase

Kuni and Carol Toyoda

With the concept “everyday dining people crave,” Bella Café and Grille is set to open in late May or early June in the former Le Matin Bakery at 890 East High Street, according to Kuni Toyoda. Toyoda is a veteran in Lexington’s restaurant scene, having previously developed Bella Notte, Smashing Tomato, Crust (now known as Bella Forno) and Fazoli’s restaurant concepts.

Bella Café and Grille will be a small restaurant and bar with 66 seats, he said.

“It will be casual, everyday dining with a polished approach in quality, service and ambiance,” he said. “We will have the same menu for lunch and dinner with a limited menu, but with broader appeal.” He hinted that Sunday brunch is also being considered.

With the help of former Le Matin Bakery owners Abbas and Debbie Larian, who retired and closed their longstanding restaurant last August, Toyoda said the bakery’s baguette and other items will be incorporated into the new restaurant’s menu, along with selections of reasonably priced, quality wine. The building’s exterior will remain relatively unchanged.

Though the menu hasn’t been finalized, Toyoda said it will likely feature freshly ground hamburgers, French fries, sandwiches, salads and fresh pasta—all made from scratch, in-house.

“It is a very small restaurant, but I hope people in the neighborhood and Lexington will enjoy the very casual yet very rewarding dining experience,” he said.