BizLex Q&A: Drew Fleming

Drew Fleming

From his earliest visits to Keeneland Racecourse as a young man, Drew Fleming felt drawn to racing. “From the moment I stepped foot onto those grounds, I fell in love with Keeneland and with the equine athletes,” he said. “I knew that horse racing would play a role in my life.”

Fleming spent time on horse farms growing up in Lexington and even worked on the grounds crew at Wimbledon Farm while attending Henry Clay High School. After graduating from Virginia’s Washington and Lee University, he decided to enroll in the University of Kentucky’s College of Law and pursue a career in equine law. It was while working at Stoll Keenan Ogden that Craig Fravel, then president and CEO of the Breeders’ Cup, a SKO client, approached Fleming with an offer to join the organization. “He said, ‘I can’t promise you any future promotions in the Breeders’ Cup, but I can give you the Harvard of education in the equine business,’” Fleming said.

Fleming joined the Breeders’ Cup shortly after the 2015 event — the first time it was held at Keeneland — as senior vice president of operations and development. Shortly after last year’s Breeders’ Cup at California’s Santa Anita Park, Fleming got that promotion when he took over for Fravel as president and CEO. “Then, three months into it, COVID,” Fleming said.

I know a global pandemic is not the way you anticipated stepping into the role.

Fortunately, we have such a great team. We’ve brought in two individuals since I assumed the role of CEO — John Keitt, who was formerly the CEO and publisher of the BloodHorse and is also a seasoned lawyer and lobbyist, and Rogers Beasley, who joined the team as chief strategy officer. Rogers retired from Keeneland after several decades, where he was director of racing and director of sales. The Breeders’ Cup is also very fortunate to have Dora Delgado as our executive vice president and chief racing officer. It’s a very strong core team, and to work through any complicated challenge truly takes a team effort. Our board is also made up of the largest breeders and owners from around the world, who have a vested interest in racing and specifically in the Breeders’ Cup. We’ve had many more meetings and phone calls than anyone anticipated back in January, but it’s been a strong collective effort.

How have plans for the 2020 Breeders’ Cup changed?

Obviously, not allowing fans on the grounds at the Breeders’ Cup was a decision no one wanted to make, but the health and safety of our fans will always be first and foremost. From a racing standpoint, it was also important for us to keep our levels of purses and awards the same as last year’s levels. We also simultaneously announced that the Breeders’ Cup would be returning to Keeneland in 2022 — just as soon as possible — and that fans who purchased tickets for this year’s event will have the right to purchase the same or similar seats in 2022. We want to show the Breeders’ Cup in its full glory, and it’s also important for central Kentucky businesses and for breeders in Kentucky. This region is so dedicated to the Thoroughbred business and has been the backbone of the Breeders’ Cup since its inception.

What can you tell us about the “Still. Running. Strong.” ad campaign?

While many other major sports were shuttered because of COVID-19, racing is uniquely positioned in that close human interaction with horses on a daily basis is required; feeding, walking, exercising, grooming. It’s not a major step between taking care of these horses and having them actually run, while also providing a much-needed distraction for the American public and proving that it could be done safely. We’re in a unique position.

We’ve also seen a significant increase in television coverage — there has been more than 700 hours of coverage on major networks — in addition to our long-standing partner TVG, which broadcasts racing coverage every single day. So, we worked with other industry leaders like The Jockey Club, the Kentucky Thoroughbred Association, Thoroughbred Owners and Breeders Association and others to showcase that we are still running strong and that racing is still here. It was there during World War II, and it’s here again during a global pandemic. We’ve continued that momentum with having all three legs of the Triple Crown postponed to late summer and fall, which will lead directly into the Breeders’ Cup.

Additionally, we just launched a new Breeders’ Cup awareness campaign for the final weeks leading to our event with like-minded sports properties and media brands. The campaign spans network and cable television through NBC Sports and Golf Channel, iHeart national sports radio, social media channels and highly targeted digital outlets.

Has the later timing of the Triple Crown races impacted the event?

I think what it’s done is generate additional attention, because historically there’s a five-month wait between the Triple Crown races and the Breeders’ Cup. Now it’s major racing back-to-back, concluding with the Breeders’ Cup.

One of the unique aspects about the Breeders’ Cup is that it’s truly the world championships, where we determine the best horses are from all over the world. I often tell people who aren’t intimately involved in the horse business that the Breeders’ Cup is the perfect marriage between the Super Bowl and Olympic track and field.

It’s 14 races for $31 million in purses and awards, split among a variety of races run on turf and dirt tracks by young and old as well as male and female horses. It’s a great combination and some of the best racing in the world. In addition to the 14 races in the World Championships, we also have 86 qualifying races, called the Breeders Cup Challenge Series, which occur in 13 different countries. The horses that win those races automatically qualify to compete in the Breeders’ Cup and their entry is paid by the company. So, it’s a year-long process where we are constantly working to get the best horses in the world to compete at the highest level.

What are your thoughts around legislation and regulation in the racing industry and, specifically, the proposed Horse Racing Integrity and Safety Act?

The Breeders’ Cup views itself as a leader in Thoroughbred racing, both from having the best races in the world but also in terms of integrity. We’ve been working closely with other major industry leaders, including The Jockey Club, Churchill Downs, Keeneland and many other racetracks, to further the Horse Racing Integrity and Safety Act, which was introduced in the U.S. Senate several weeks ago. The act would create an independent self-regulatory authority that would have the best and brightest board members, who would form uniform rules and regulations across all 38 states that we’re currently operating in. It’s currently a fragmented system, and this would bring consistency and help ensure that we have the safest and cleanest sport in the world.

Back in November, the racing industry also came together to form the Thoroughbred Safety Coalition. We’re working with industry leaders and experts, scientists and veterinarians to make sure that we have the best practices in place so that we can continue to be here for many generations.

Having the Breeders’ Cup and its leadership headquartered in Lexington has certainly helped perpetuate our presence in racing.

Thank you. It’s a tremendous honor and responsibility to be the CEO and president of the Breeders’ Cup. This company was started here by many prominent Thoroughbred owners and breeders. It’s important that it was founded by the breeders, who continue to be loyal supporters and the backbone of our business. Every decision we make, we do what’s in the best interest of racing and to continue to support one of Kentucky’s signature industries.

The Breeders’ Cup World Championships will be held Nov. 6–7 at Keeneland Racecourse in Lexington. While the event is closed to onsite fans, watch coverage on NBC Sports and TVG, as well as online, including at Breederscup.com. Information for the accompanying Breeders’ Cup Festival, Nov. 1–7, is available at Breederscupfestival.com.