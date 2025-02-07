Farmer’s Jewelry, a cornerstone of Chevy Chase, celebrates 75 years

Much like their parents, Emma Lykins Necessary and cousin Will Farmer are accustomed to hearing customers comment on how much they’ve grown.

“That’s the nice part about being a family and having generations here—people come back and they remember you,” Emma said. “It’s really sweet. I like it when people say they remember me. It’s fun that I saw them come in when I was little, and now I get to help them pick out something for their family.”

Expand From left to right: Emma Lykins Necessary, Bill Farmer Jr., Kristi Farmer Lykins, and Will Farmer

Emma is the daughter of Kristi Farmer Lykins. Emma and her cousin Will, the son of Bill Farmer Jr., represent the third generation to work at Farmer’s Jewelry on Euclid Avenue in Chevy Chase. Like their parents before them, they grew up in the store, learning every aspect of the business—from sweeping floors to sizing rings to operating an antique cash register that now sits in a corner as a reminder of the past.

While the cash register no longer works, it’s a testament to the staying power of Farmer’s Jewelry, which celebrates its 75th anniversary this year. With one foot rooted in the traditions and customer service of the 1950s and the other firmly planted in the 21st century—with orders taken by text and web-based sales—the Farmers are eager to see what the next 75 years hold.

“We’ve had customers who bought their engagement rings from us and then came back for their wedding sets,” Bill Farmer Jr. said. “Over the years, they’ve returned for anniversary rings and other pieces. Now, their kids are coming in to buy their engagement rings.”

The store has evolved since it opened in 1950. At that time, Bill Farmer Sr. had just graduated from watchmaking school in Louisville and decided to open a store “on the sunny side of the street” in Lexington. Although the store still has its original neon sign out front, the interior has been renovated and expanded over the years.

Expand Bill Farmer Sr. and his wife, Jean Farmer, opened Farmer’s Jewelry “on the sunny side” of Euclid Avenue in 1950.

The way they do business has also evolved, though some things remain the same. According to Kristi, the website is now a more critical part of advertising than a phone book or newspaper ad. However, the face-to-face interactions and relationships with customers have remained consistent.

For Bill, those relationships are central to the store’s longevity.

“That’s the charm of Chevy Chase,” he said. “There are guys that know they can roll up here, come in, buy something really nice and genuine, have it wrapped, and leave in a relatively short period of time. Trust is a big part of our success.”

Both Bill and Kristi joined the family business after graduating from the University of Kentucky and the Gemological Institute of America. As co-owners since 2019, they are both members of the American Gem Society, certified gemologists, and registered jewelers. Bill is also a certified gemologist appraiser. The siblings take pride in offering high-quality pieces, both new and vintage, through their estate selections.

Emma and Will started working at the store in high school, doing things like sweeping floors and running errands. As they grew older, their duties changed and responsibilities grew.

Kristi said they’ve come a long way in terms of incorporating technology into the business.

Expand Farmer’s Jewelry’s original neon sign, pictured here in the early 1950s, remains a fixture in the Chevy Chase landscape.

“Mom would say, ‘Your sister’s playing on her phone all day,’” she said. “That was when social media was just getting started, and I was doing Instagram. Now I’ll get text messages from customers that their wife saw something in the window or they need something for a wedding. They won’t be in the store until they come to pick it up. Our parents would not be able to wrap their arms around that.”

These days, Emma and Will also provide valuable input and ideas.

“We like to get their input,” Kristi said. “When I’m working with a vendor on buying things, I ask my daughter, ‘What do young women your age like?’ One of the best things is when people come in and they say they are buying something for their daughter or their granddaughter, I can turn to my daughter, who is 25, and ask what she likes. Customers love that.”

Looking ahead, the Farmer siblings have no plans to retire anytime soon but are confident in their children’s ability to eventually take the reins.

“We like what we do here, and we love being with our family and the family of our customers, but as things change, we know that they will be up to the task,” Kristi said.

For Will and Emma, the continued success of Farmer’s Jewelry is rooted in a continued focus on quality and customer relationships.

“There’s a little pressure [in taking over the store], but we have such a good thing going that it really feels like it’ll continue to run itself as long as we take care of it and our customers,” Will said. “We have such a good foundation. We’re lucky to have generations of families coming in, and now their kids are our age and are starting to buy engagement rings. It’s exciting to see.”