A Taste of Home

Turning occupational lemons into lemonade after being laid off during the pandemic, MK Hennigan turned adversity into opportunity, drawing inspiration from her grandmothers and her entrepreneurial ambition to create In the Curious Kitchen.

“We all thought 2020 was going to be a magical year, right? And then the bottom dropped out,” she said.

Expand Jama Finney Brand Photography MK Hennigan combined her Kentucky roots and merchandising expertise to launch In the Curious Kitchen, a growing food and lifestyle brand.

Hennigan, a Frankfort native and University of Kentucky graduate in interior design, built a career in visual merchandising and management for Lazarus (later Macy’s), Waterford Crystal, and other corporations. She credits her father’s advice for helping her remain focused during the transition.

“You’ve got to be an independent thinker, doer, and self-starter,” she said.

A lifelong foodie with a keen eye for glassware and home accessories, Hennigan also thought of her North Carolina grandmother, who taught her to cook.

“One of the things we made together often was her pimento cheese, so I knew I had a product to introduce — something that could be the foundation of my company,” she said.

She started small, launching a blog focused on family recipes, food, and lifestyle, and created an Instagram account under the name In the Curious Kitchen — a phrase she came up with while brainstorming aloud.

After trademarking the name, she tested her pimento cheese and beer cheese at a farmers’ market in Fort Thomas, where she had moved as an adult. The enthusiastic response led her to launch a retail website.

She soon expanded her offerings to include Boozy Cherries and bitters — both nods to her childhood in bourbon country, where she loved the scent of mash from local distilleries, which she says reminded her of fresh-baked cinnamon rolls.

× Expand Jama Finney Brand Photography

She later added bourbon-infused jams, mustards, snack crackers, cocktail gift sets, and candles, all designed to complement cheeses and charcuterie. Her background in interior design and merchandising is evident in her website’s carefully curated aesthetic, complete with recipes and entertaining tips.

“I’ve always been a merchant at heart, someone who looks at products as a whole unit rather than selling single-mindedly,” she said.

In the Curious Kitchen has been featured by Southern Living, Bon Appétit, and the Food Network, boosting its visibility. A growing social media presence and newsletter help keep customers engaged.

Now working out of a commercial kitchen in Newport, the business has expanded from just Hennigan to include three employees, plus her husband and daughter.

Perishable items like pimento cheese and beer cheese are shipped second-day air by UPS in coolers with frozen packs, after careful research into the best packaging solutions.

“That was quite a journey to figure out,” Hennigan said.

Her products are also available at select Lexington-area retailers, including Liquor Barn, Joseph-Beth Booksellers, Poppy & Pomelo, and Dry Branch Farm Market.

“The biggest way we stand out is the taste. We hand-make everything,” Hennigan said. “It’s not made by machines; it’s made by human beings.”

Looking ahead, Hennigan is developing a spicy pimento cheese and planning a website refresh and packaging updates.

And her grandmother’s spirit is in every batch.

“Her goodness shines through,” she said.

Whether it’s securing the right packaging partners, handling logistics, or addressing customer service issues, challenges arise daily. Hennigan and her small team tackle them head-on.

“We have to be agile and able to move quickly to solve them and make sure our customers — whether consumers or wholesalers — get what they need,” she said.

Now a Kentucky Proud brand, In the Curious Kitchen is deeply rooted in its home state.

“It’s woven throughout the brand,” Hennigan said.