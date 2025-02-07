BizLex Q&A: Kerry Creech

Expand Joseph Rey Au

In December, Toyota Motor Manufacturing Kentucky (TMMK) announced a $922 million project to build a state-of-the-art paint facility on its Georgetown campus. Slated to open in 2027, the facility will add 1 million square feet of capacity, is expected to reduce carbon emissions by 30%, and save 1.5 million gallons of water annually. This initiative, alongside Toyota’s $1.3 billion investment in a new battery-electric SUV, represents more than $11 billion in improvements and projects the automaker has invested in its Georgetown site since opening in 1986.

TMMK is Toyota’s largest production facility globally, producing the Camry, Lexus ES 350 (including hybrid versions of both), and RAV4 Hybrid, as well as four-cylinder and V6 engines. The facility employs nearly 9,500 people and has the capacity to produce up to 550,000 vehicles and more than 600,000 engines annually. Overseeing the $8.5 billion operation at TMMK is Kerry Creech, who has served as president of TMMK since 2023.

Business Lexington spoke with Creech to discuss the need for this facility, its operational and environmental impact, and its significance for the company and the local community.

You started with TMMK in 1990 and have seen many developments not just at Toyota, but within the automobile industry. What are some of the broader trends you’ve observed?

When I first started, we were building very basic four-cylinder engines. I started my career in powertrain, and our ability to machine with much tighter tolerances has allowed us to make engines that are smaller and also more powerful. The second big trend is electrification. We’ve been building electrified vehicles for 30 years now. While battery-electric vehicles get a lot of attention today, at Toyota, we like to reference a ratio we call 1:6:90. This means that, for every one battery-electric vehicle that’s produced, we can manufacture six hybrid-vehicle batteries. And every 90 hybrid-battery vehicles that we produce will reduce 37 times more carbon emissions over their lifetime compared to one battery-electric vehicle. Which is to say, there are more ways to reduce carbon beyond focusing exclusively on battery-electric vehicles. We’re now on our fifth-generation hybrid system, and with each generation, we’ve been able to supplement more power to the engine. The performance improvements are incredible.

What drove the decision to invest in this new advanced paint facility, and how does it align with Toyota’s broader goals?

The new facility will incorporate the latest and greatest Toyota paint technology, enabling us to paint any vehicle that Toyota produces. It also gives us the flexibility to accommodate new vehicle models and colors as they’re introduced. Some of these colors require three, four, or even five coats, and this facility allows us to handle all of those variations. In addition to flexibility, the facility will significantly reduce our environmental footprint. We anticipate a 30 percent reduction in CO2 emissions and a dramatic reduction in paint and water usage, thanks to advanced technology. Another key benefit is the additional space. At Toyota, we often say that “space is speed.” By building a new paint shop, we free up floor space in the old paint shop, which can then be repurposed for a new assembly line in an existing building, all while maintaining current production levels.

Toyota has long been a cornerstone of Central Kentucky’s manufacturing landscape. How does the company envision its long-term impact on the region?

We aim to be a strong community partner. We maintain close relationships with community leaders and prioritize giving back to the community. Job stability is incredibly important to us — not just for our team members but also for our suppliers. We view our suppliers as partners, not just vendors. We can’t survive without them, and we also can all grow together. That relationship is extremely important.

You recently became chair of the Kentucky Association of Manufacturers. What are some of the priorities for manufacturers in the state?

For one, we all need access to affordable, reliable energy. This is becoming increasingly important as more data centers come online, which require significant energy resources. Workforce development is another critical priority. At TMMK, we’re fortunate to have the resources to attract talent, but finding skilled tradespeople — like maintenance workers or tool and die specialists — is increasingly challenging. It’s a competitive market across the state. I do believe that Governor Beshear and state representatives are working hard to improve workforce development programs. Across the United States, Toyota is investing heavily in a program called Driving Possibilities. Through this initiative, we recently awarded a $5.7 million grant to further STEM education opportunities in Fayette and Scott counties. The focus is on underrepresented students and preparing students for future opportunities and career pathways.

