LFUCG announces changes in city services, policies to slow COVID-19

Several government offices have closed and changes in city policies and services have been announced as Lexington city government moves to slow the spread of COVID-19.

“Our citizens are doing a wonderful job,” said Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton. “They’re paying attention to the warnings, neighbors are helping neighbors, and we’re working together to slow the speed of this virus. It will take all of us to get past it, but we will get past it.”

Fayette County Clerk's office closed

The Fayette County Clerk’s office has closed until further notice. Core staff will continue to support mail, online transactions, and to prepare and conduct the Primary election scheduled for May 19.

“In light of the Governor’s decision to begin closing non-essential services, we will be closing to the public starting Tuesday”, said Fayette County Clerk, Don Blevins, Jr. He added, “I am acutely aware that this decision will inconvenience a lot of people, so I do not make this decision lightly. I also believe that we all need to make a large investment in social distancing to protect those most vulnerable to COVID-19. To do any less is simply not an option.”

Drivers can renew their vehicle registrations online for most vehicles at drive.ky.gov. Online renewal instructions are included at the website. Registration renewals may also be mailed to: Fayette County Clerk, 162 E. Main Street, Lexington, KY, 40507.

Vehicle transfers will be suspended until further notice. Individuals that have purchased a vehicle from out of state will need to retain their documents until the office reopens, and Kentucky-titled vehicle sales transactions will need to be completed when the office reopens.

The election staff will continue to prepare for the May 19 primary election. Voters may continue to register to vote or update their addresses by submitting a new registration form online at www.govoteky.com until 4 p.m. on April 20. Registrations by mail must be postmarked by April 20.

Voters who qualify to absentee vote by mail may call the elections department at 859-255-8683 to request an application or they may submit an email request to voters@fayettecountyclerk.com.

Notary oath and bonding are suspended until further notice, and marriage license applications will be by appointment only. Those who wish to schedule an appointment can contact the office at (859)253-3344. Document recording may be submitted by mail to Fayette County Clerk, 162 E. Main Street, Lexington, KY, 40507, and copies of records may be obtained by mail using the land records copy request form on the office's website.

Additional changes to city services and policies announced

Beginning Monday, March 23, yard waste service will be suspended to ensure City has personnel needed to pick up solid waste and recyclables.

The City is working with God’s Pantry Food Bank and the United Way to pre-package food boxes at the city’s shuttered Community Centers. Boxes are stocked with provisions designed to meet a family’s needs for one week. City employees from Social Services and Parks will be reassigned to join God’s Pantry volunteers in packaging the food for distribution. Plans call for the distribution to begin later this week. God’s Pantry estimates 10,000 food boxes will be needed per month. The boxes will be distributed to families based on need that have been referred to God’s Pantry.

The City is suspending meetings of all city boards and commissions, except Planning Commission, Police and Fire Pension Board, and Civil Service Commission. The Mayor is recommending non-governmental boards consider the same.

Firefighters responding to calls will make every effort to follow social distancing as the situation dictates. Fire stations will be closed to the public, except for emergency walk-ins. Stations will be disinfected twice a day. Walk-ins and car seat appointments will be handled outside the stations whenever possible.

Streamlining this week’s meeting of the Urban County Council to limit City personnel required to attend the meeting, and to focus only on time sensitive issues. Updates for the public are available through LexTV -- for Spectrum subscribers on Cable Channel 185; for MetroNet subscribers on Cable Channel 3; and live-streaming at lexingtonky.gov.

Setting up plans for employees to telecommute to minimize person-to-person contact.

Education and mental health services continue at shelters and day drop-in centers. Providers have changed their staffing to allow high risk personnel and volunteers to stay home. Food supplies are adequate at all sites, although most shelters and centers have moved to serving “to-go” meals. All providers are limiting visitors. All providers need hand sanitizer, thermometers, to-go food containers, sanitizing supplies and masks.

Working with Commerce Lexington, businesses and others to plan for the immediate support needed to help our businesses and employers begin preparing for how to weather this for the long term.

Slowdown in government hiring and limited spending.

To help reduce the risk of virus spread, reduce the number of people going with you to health care providers and hospitals.

· Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has directed restaurants and bars to close. Drive-through, delivery and carry-out services may remain open. Kentucky Utilities has also suspended late fees and residential disconnects.