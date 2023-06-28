Shroom Service

What began as a hobby for two mushroom enthusiasts, known as mycophiles, has blossomed into a thriving business that supplies local groceries, restaurants, and individuals with a delectable array of edible fungi.

Since beginning as a home-based hobby, Gatewood Arnold, left, and Michael Maglothin have grown the Lexington Mushroom Company into a thriving business.

Michael Maglothin, the president of Lexington Mushroom Company, partnered with Gatewood Arnold, an engineer who is concurrently pursuing a PhD and working as a teaching and research assistant at the University of Kentucky, in founding the business.

The two began growing mushrooms for fun on a home-based scale in late 2017. While it was an enjoyable and enlightening experience, they quickly realized that this hobby required a substantial amount of equipment, including a pressure cooker, a flow hood, and various mechanisms to automate certain processes and reduce the need for constant maintenance and care.

"As you collect all that, you have all the equipment you need to almost do it commercially," Arnold said.

They formed an LLC late last year and, in July, secured a commercial lease for property on Military Pike that would house their commercial lab and provide outdoor space, marking the final step toward transforming their venture into a full-time business.

They've since supplied mushrooms to restaurants like Azur, vegan food truck Moody Mike's, and others.

Arnold explained that mushroom farming, for him, is a creative outlet outside of his academic pursuits, which entails crafting engineering workarounds for various needs and challenges. Mushrooms require 98 to 100 percent humidity to flourish, with carefully controlled airflow. Their substrate, or growing material, has to be cooked in large amounts for proper sterilization.

They've been working to cultivate a diverse profile of mushroom strains and identify ways each could ultimately be used, both in cooking and in medicinal applications such as supplements and tinctures.

Golden oyster mushrooms are among the edible strains of mushrooms cultivated by the company.

Lexington Mushroom Company currently offers nine mushroom strains, including pink oyster, golden oyster, phoenix oyster, blue oyster, and lion's mane. They order mushroom cultures from other companies to start new specimens and are experimenting with additional strains to determine the optimal growth environment for each.

"Sometimes the failure on that might come three weeks after starting, and you might have to start over," Arnold said.

Still, he likes the fact that urban mushroom farming can be done indoors, with greater control over growing conditions and the ability to harvest year-round.

Arnold has been a vegetarian since 2016, counting lion's mane "steak" and mushroom jerky among his favorite mushroom-based foods. Maglothin says he's often a plant-based eater, with mushrooms serving as an excellent meat alternative.

Maglothin adds that he's also used lion's mane for help with focus and that antler reishi mushrooms can be used for fatigue and joint pain.

The business offers delivery to all in-town restaurants. It's also registered as a Kentucky Proud vendor. Lexington Mushroom Company has also begun selling DIY kits for others to start home mushroom farming.

"It took us time to be able to be at a point where we would be able to reliably produce this for grocers and restaurants," Arnold said. "It's one of the hardest things I've ever done, and that's part of why I like it. I like the challenge of it."