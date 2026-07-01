Mileta team to open upscale Mediterranean restaurant in former Lockbox space

The culinary team behind Mileta is bringing an upscale Mediterranean concept to one of downtown Lexington’s most prominent restaurant spaces.

Charis, a new restaurant from Mileta Founder Dallas Rose and Chef/Partner Alex Green, will occupy the former Lockbox space inside the 21c Museum Hotel at 167 W. Main St. The restaurant is expected to open later this year and will also serve as the launch of the pair’s newly formalized restaurant group, Relentless Hospitality.

The move comes after the hotel property was purchased last fall by Thoroughbred Hospitality Group for a reported $14 million. Lockbox, the hotel’s longtime signature restaurant, closed in mid-May.

Rose said discussions with Thoroughbred Hospitality Group began about seven months ago and included extensive conversations — and sample meals — before the two sides agreed to move forward with the concept. The hotel and restaurant are both located in the former Fayette National Bank building, built circa 1914.

“I’ve always loved that room and the building is spectacular, with cool old architecture you couldn’t replicate today even if you wanted to,” Rose said.

× Expand Mileta Chef/Partner Alex Green, left, and Founder Dallas Rose

Charis will offer an upscale Mediterranean menu influenced by Greek, Turkish, Serbian, and Croatian cuisines. A pita bread oven will sit in view of diners, with a variety of proteins cooked on skewers over coals, while versions of hummus, baba ganoush, and house-made sauces will anchor a menu designed for sharing.

“We’re pulling flavors and ingredients and dishes from those places that we love,” Rose said. “It will be order as you go, fire it when ready and at your own pace.”

The concept also has personal roots. Rose, who is half Serbian, said he grew up eating meals with Greek family members and has long envisioned opening a restaurant centered on Mediterranean cuisine.

“It’s my favorite kind of food to eat, and I’ve been passionate about that kind of food for a long time,” he said. “It’s near and dear to my heart.”

The restaurant’s name reflects that warm and welcoming philosophy. “Charis” is the Greek word for “grace,” while “Mileta” is Serbian for “gracious.” Rose said gracious hospitality is the guiding principle behind both restaurants.

Chef Alex Green also brings Mediterranean experience to the project. Earlier in his career, he worked in New Orleans under renowned Israeli-Mediterranean chef Alon Shaya, experience Rose said will influence Charis’ approach as the pair work together to develop its opening menu. He also anticipates incorporating locally grown ingredients.

Design plans call for preserving the building’s historic architecture while creating a warmer, more energetic atmosphere. The restaurant’s bar will move to the center of the dining room, becoming a focal point of the space while expanding significantly in size.

Charis will seat about 150 guests across the dining room, bar, and private dining areas. Initially, it will offer dinner service seven days a week, with lunch to be added later. The restaurant will also be available for private events and will offer catering for parties, banquets, and wedding receptions held at the hotel.

Rose said the team took possession of the former Lockbox space in late May, with demolition work beginning in mid-June. While an exact opening date has not been announced, he expects Charis to debut later this year. Thoroughbred Hospitality Group, which purchased the Cincinnati 21c Museum Hotel location at the same time it acquired the brand’s Lexington property, has not yet announced additional details for either hotel.

A planner at heart, Rose said he begins each calendar year by writing down his goals for one, five, and 10 years out. In past installments, he sought to open his own restaurant and eventually lead his own restaurant group, which is coming to fruition in the form of Relentless Hospitality.

“This new restaurant was the catalyst to formalize it,” Rose said. “We’re certainly not stopping with two!”