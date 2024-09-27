BizLex Q&A: Opa Owiye Johnson

Expand Opa Owiye Johnson

Opa Owiye Johnson, the new executive director for Women Leading Kentucky, has long made an impact on the world around her. As a consultant for social-impact organizations focusing on strategic planning and internal operations, Owiye has helped organizations grow and effect change in their communities. Almost all of her career has been spent in the nonprofit sector, she said. Prior to joining Women Leading Kentucky, Johnson was the chief of staff for GirlTrek, the largest health organization and U.S.-based nonprofit focused on improving the health outcomes of Black women and girls.

Johnson moved to Lexington five years ago when her husband, Timothy Johnson, was recruited to lead United Way of the Bluegrass as president and CEO. Since moving to Central Kentucky, she said, they have found a home here and developed lasting friendships and relationships. Her new role, she said, allows her to continue making an impact on the women and communities around her.

What is the focus and goal of Women Leading Kentucky?

Women Leading Kentucky is, at its core, an organization that engages women across Kentucky to develop and advance leadership excellence. Women can be leaders wherever they are in life, and over its 25-year history, Women Leading Kentucky has built a statewide network of business professionals who help women learn to exhibit leadership at all stages of their careers.

What is the importance of networking, especially for women?

What we know is that networking is critical for women’s careers. We find that building a network really allows women to grow and advance in their careers. It gives them opportunities to be mentored by more senior women who have walked the path they’re now on, or to mentor others coming up behind them. Women find that when they build their networks, they become better leaders because they’re exposed to new thoughts and ideas.

A 2023 report by Chief, a network of senior executive women, found that networking plays a critical role in women’s career advancement. Not only did 94 percent of women above management level feel confident in the power of their network to support or advance their career, but over 80 percent of the women surveyed use networking to secure board seats, senior-level positions, and negotiate for higher pay.

Do you have an example of how networking helped you in your career?

I have been a member of the Junior League for 20 years, and that network has been amazing for me. The Junior League helped me develop personally and as a leader. I know the power women hold when they come together to support and lift one another.

How can civic engagement help women in their careers?

Civic engagement is important in two ways. First, while you’re giving to others, you’re also receiving from the community. As you work to help individuals and communities, that same community is pouring back into you, building you up and making you better. Personally, when I’m involved in civic activities and volunteering, I learn about my community and its needs, which I can then apply in my work.

Second, for many women, civic spaces provide opportunities to thrive and develop leadership skills. While you’re giving back, you’re also gaining valuable experience that can be used in your career. There have been times in my career when I wanted to make a move but didn’t have the experience. By taking on a volunteer position, I was able to gain that experience.

What advice would you give to a woman wanting to advance in her career?

Outside of attending Women Leading Kentucky events and networking with women from different stages of their careers and industries, I’d tell women to not be afraid to reach out to someone who is where they want to be. Send them an email, introduce yourself, and ask for help.

We all have big dreams and goals, but we shouldn’t keep them a secret. We should share them. I believe people want to help, but they may not know how to help or even that you need help unless you ask. Women should also be intentional about building relationships — with coworkers, with people outside their workplace, and with people in and out of their industry. You never know where your next opportunity will come from.

What was the biggest challenge in your career, and how did you overcome it?

The biggest hurdle was myself. I’m an introvert and naturally quiet. In one of my jobs as a fundraiser for the Washington-area Women’s Foundation, I was serving as their development associate. At my first donor event, my role was to handle logistics and act as hostess, which kept me in the background.

During the event, the founding executive director came up to me and said, “I need you to stop hiding in the background. You’re not serving anyone by playing small. Get out there and start talking to these women — they need to know who you are. Take up space.”

That was a pivotal moment for me because I’m more comfortable in the background. I’ve had to be reminded of that several times — the importance of using my voice and taking up space. Women need to be willing to speak up and claim their space.