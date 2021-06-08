Global Leader in Waste and Recycling Solutions Locates new HQ in Lexington

Rubicon, a software platform that provides smart waste and recycling solutions to businesses and governments worldwide, announced that it will locate the firm’s global headquarters in The Offices at City Center in downtown Lexington. The offices will formally open later this summer.

Rubicon was founded in 2008 by Kentucky native Nate Morris, who serves as the company’s CEO, and high-school friend Marc Spiegel. With more than 4.9 million service locations worldwide and a network of more than 7,000 vendor and hauler partners, according to Rubicon’s website, the company focuses on developing software that brings transparency to the waste and recycling industry and helps customers make data-driven decisions to streamline their waste and recycling operations, while also contributing to the growth of its hauler partners.

The Lexington-based headquarters expands the company’s existing footprint in the state and honors its Kentucky roots. It joins the company’s other executive leadership office in New York City, which has remained in operation throughout the past year as the majority of Rubicon’s workforce transitioned to remote operations, a significant portion of which continues to be based in the Atlanta-metro region.

“Rubicon is a homegrown Kentucky company, and I am proud that the Commonwealth will serve as its global headquarters going forward,” said Andy Beshear, Governor of Kentucky. “This is an innovative company that is changing the way we think about recycling and waste management, and partnering with numerous other Kentucky companies and organizations to create a better future. Thank you to Rubicon for this commitment to Team Kentucky, and congratulations to Lexington and the surrounding region on this great new opportunity.”

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said the announcement by Rubicon, recently named one of the world’s “Most Innovative Companies” by Fast Company magazine, is significant for Lexington. A certified B Corporation, Rubicon's board of directors includes Brent Callinicos, former COO and CFO of Virgin Hyperloop, Steve Koonin, CEO of the Atlanta Hawks Basketball Club and Oscar Salazar, the founding CTO of Uber.

“Promising opportunity is coming to Kentucky with the announcement of this investment and the opening of a new global headquarters,” McConnell said. “As the home to a top-tier workforce, Lexington will continue to be the perfect fit for this growing enterprise. I’d like to congratulate everyone involved in this project, and I look forward to its future success.”

The state-of-the-art facilities available at The Offices at City Center, managed by The Webb Companies, and Lexington’s central location were key factors in Rubicon’s expansion of its footprint in the city. Rubicon currently serves Kentucky-based customers including Yum! Brands and Papa John’s Pizza, as well as the Keeneland Association.

Company officials also said that Rubicon’s new global headquarters will enable it to build on strategic partnerships with the University of Kentucky’s Gatton School of Business, the Kentucky Entrepreneur Hall of Fame and the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce.

“Rubicon, through our mission to end waste, is dedicated to improving the health and vitality of communities everywhere, and our presence in the heartland of our country is critical,” Morris said. “As we emerge from the pandemic, community revitalization projects — and the central role of small businesses in those projects — are key steps on the path to full recovery.

"Lexington is and always has been our home, and we believe that cities outside of the largest metros in the country are those that need and deserve our support and continued investment. Building on our existing presence in Lexington is a signal to our customers, our employees, and our hauler partners, that we are committed to our principles not just by what we do, but by where we choose to operate.”