An Integrated Approach

Jamie Clark’s entry into the HVAC business began at 19 when he took a job with a Louisville company while attending community college. At the time, he viewed it as a temporary gig. “I remember telling my boss I was probably only going to work there six months and go back to school full time, but 32 years later I’m still here,” Clark said with a laugh.

In 2014, Clark opened his own shop, Synergy Home, LLC. What started as a small operation has grown into a Central Kentucky leader in HVAC and home energy services. Today, Synergy’s offerings extend well beyond heating and cooling to include spray foam insulation, air filtration, solar, generators and other energy-efficiency solutions.

Clark’s motivation to diversify grew from his earliest years in the field. He recalled struggling to pay bills during slow seasons — an experience that shaped his approach to building Synergy.

“In the mid-2000s I opened an insurance business on the side because I thought I wanted more of a white-collar career,” he said. “I thought being more professional and wearing a suit every day would fit me better, but the fact is I’m really good at getting into crawl spaces, attics and other places people don’t want to go.”

Clark has also expanded Synergy through acquisitions, including in 2017 Sorg Heating and Cooling in Frankfort. The acquisition broadened the company’s footprint and deepened its employee and customer base. In May 2025 Synergy Home also acquired Gibson Heating & Cooling of Georgetown, further expanding its regional presence. Training and customer service, he said, are central to Synergy’s identity.

“I want my guys to be the smartest people in Lexington, so when they go into homes to troubleshoot problems, they know what they’re doing,” Clark said. “When you call, it’s because something’s broken — not because everything’s running smooth.”

Owner Jamie Clark speaks at an October ribbon cutting ceremony for Synergy's new 14,000-square-foot headquarters on Industry Drive.

As the business has grown, so have its needs. In October 2025 Synergy moved into a renovated 5,200-square-foot headquarters on Industry Drive in Lexington, a major upgrade from its 4,000-square-foot Winchester Road location. The new building includes a state-of-the-art training room, office space for the company’s nearly 40 employees and enough warehouse capacity to store its roughly four dozen work vehicles indoors.

“We used to put electric space heaters inside the trucks overnight to keep them warm, which definitely wasn’t the safest idea,” Clark said.

The larger space and office efficiencies also help Synergy to improve and streamline its processes and to redouble its service-oriented approach. Much of the company’s business comes from referrals, Clark said, and many customers call after other firms were unable to resolve their issues.

“It’s important for us to always be learning and growing so when technicians out there with my logo on their chest, they’re representing the Synergy brand and image well,” he said.

Synergy's staff has grown to nearly 40 employees.

That focus on long-term customer relationships, Clark said, distinguishes Synergy in a market where many independently owned HVAC companies are being bought and consolidated by national brands.

“The minute technicians from many of those companies walk into your home they’re trying to sell you equipment — they aren’t even trying to fix anything,” Clark said. “It results in them churning through their customer base when you should instead be nurturing it so people trust and return to you for years.”

Looking ahead, Clark is eyeing another expansion. He hopes to move Synergy into the plumbing sector once he finds the right partners.

“Most of the plumbing companies in Lexington are one guy who owns two or three trucks,” he said. “The business model is very different, which has made it a struggle to find a partner who can work within our model and how we treat people. At the end of the day, I’m looking at people and looking at services.”