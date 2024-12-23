No Queues, No Cart, All Service

A futuristic concessions stand has opened at Rupp Arena, allowing customers to pick up the snacks they want and simply walk out—no lines, cashiers, or self-checkout kiosks required.

Wildcat Walk Thru, as the shop is known, is located on the upper concourse of Rupp Arena on Level 2 near Section 13. It is the first of its kind in Kentucky, according to Lauren Layman, marketing director with Oak View Group.

× Expand Wildcat Walk Thru, a technology-driven grab-and-go concessions stand, recently made its debut at Rupp Arena.

Oak View Group, a Denver-based firm, offers venue development, management, and hospitality services for Rupp Arena and other venues and music festivals worldwide. Since the store’s late 2024 opening, official Rupp caterer Hardwood & Oak, along with hospitality partner Levy, has stocked the store with a variety of popular food and beverage options.

“There’s something for everyone,” Layman said. “There’s candy, chips, hot handhelds like Hunt Brothers Pizza, and popcorn. There are also alcoholic beverages like seltzers and beers, as well as sodas and water.”

When entering at a turnstile, guests tap their credit or debit card at a terminal. Once inside, about 40 cameras track their movements, including the items they pick up, Layman explained.

As customers leave, AI-based technology, sensors, computer vision, and RFID (radio frequency identification) powered by Amazon’s Just Walk Out technology detect the items they are carrying and charge their card accordingly.

Amazon Just Walk Out’s webpage lists Seattle’s Lumen Field as another user of this technology. In addition to event venues, Just Walk Out can be used in convenience stores, healthcare, education, business, and industry settings.

This format “speeds up the process tremendously,” Layman said, adding that people come to the arena for an enjoyable experience, not to stand in lines.

“We noticed that a lot of other venues in the U.S. were utilizing this technology, and we are always looking for new ways to enhance the customer experience. We thought this could be the perfect technology to use because of the number of events that happen here,” she said.

The technology is intended to enhance convenience and efficiency.

“Our guests’ experience is our top priority, and we’re dedicated to making each visit fast, convenient, and seamless,” General Manager Brian Sipe said in a press release detailing the new venue. “Customers can now pick up their favorite items and go, cutting down wait times and offering a seamless, hassle-free shopping experience.”

Wildcat Walk Thru is part of an ongoing effort to enhance guests’ food and beverage experiences at Rupp Arena, Layman said.

“One of the things Rupp Arena is known for is Taylor Belle Ice Cream, so we now have six or seven stations offering soft-serve and hand-dipped ice cream,” she said.

These enhancements also extend to the new “Rupp Club,” Layman said, which is available as an upgraded experience for select events. This package includes tickets with premium lower-arena seats, club-level parking with a private entry, and complimentary chef-driven snacks and non-alcoholic beverages.