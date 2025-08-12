BizLex Q&A: Yajaira Aich West

Expand Yajaira Aich West

For nearly 20 years, Yajaira Aich West has been with PNC Bank, where she currently serves as Vice President, Client & Community Relations Director. Throughout her career, she has not only engaged with the community through her role at the bank but also supported Lexington through her service on various nonprofit boards and organizations. She is also a member of the 250Lex Commission, which was created to celebrate the 250th anniversary of Lexington’s founding.

As a 250Lex ambassador for August—alongside Betsy Dexter, Jordan Parker, and Alan Stein—West will help spotlight the city’s business community, including participating in Commerce Lexington’s “Salute to Small Business” event and highlighting legacy businesses through social media.

“Contributing to this celebration has reminded me of the integral ways in which businesses have helped shape Lexington and contributed to its vibrancy,” she said.

We spoke with West about why volunteering and supporting nonprofit organizations like 250Lex is important, and how other business leaders can also make a meaningful impact.

What are some of the community organizations that you are involved in?

I am fortunate to serve on the boards of six nonprofits, some of which directly benefit our Lexington community and others that provide services throughout greater Kentucky. These organizations include Child Care Council of Kentucky, Commerce Lexington Foundation, Kentucky Chamber Foundation, Lexington Public Library, Urban League of Lexington-Fayette County, and Blue Grass Community Action Partnership Policy Council.

How has community involvement furthered your career or helped you advance in your career?

I attribute much of my career success to my community involvement. Board services have helped expand my professional network, and my engagement with nonprofits has helped me develop leadership skills through managing fundraising events, creating plans for capital projects, enhancing my communication skills, and developing strategic plans. On a more personal level, my community work has enhanced my confidence and given me a deeper sense of purpose.

What inspires you to get involved in your community?

As a lifelong Lexingtonian, I’m passionate about giving back to my community. Growing up in a philanthropically minded family, I’ve been volunteering my entire life. While earning my bachelor’s degree from Transylvania University and MBA from the University of Kentucky, these institutions also offered opportunities to volunteer and engage with the community. And during my career at PNC, my responsibilities have included leading local sponsorship activities, engaging in business development, investing in philanthropic initiatives, and enhancing community engagement efforts throughout 15 counties in central and southeast Kentucky.

What advice would you give to business professionals in Lexington when it comes to volunteering? How would you recommend getting involved in the community?

When considering volunteer opportunities, I encourage individuals to align their skills with a nonprofit’s need, understanding that the skills they bring to the nonprofit don’t necessarily need to be the same skills they exercise in their careers. For example, if you are an accountant, that does not mean you need to volunteer to be the board treasurer (although you’ll certainly be asked). You can make just as much impact by offering other skills that bring fulfillment, such as gardening or teaching.

I also highly recommend researching an organization to ensure its mission aligns with an individual’s values and offers manageable volunteer experiences. Individuals seeking opportunities can leverage existing resources like Bluegrass Corporate Cares Connections (www.bluegrassc3.com) or the City of Lexington’s website.

What has been your greatest achievement as a volunteer and board member?

Throughout my tenure at PNC, I’ve had the privilege of leading the local activation of PNC Grow Up Great, an initiative to help prepare children from birth to age 5 for success in school and life. For the past 20-plus years, it has served as a comprehensive vehicle for advancing early childhood education, and it represents a source of pride and achievement for my colleagues and me.

One of the powerful ways PNC Grow Up Great comes to life in our communities is through employee volunteerism. Through paid time off for volunteerism, PNC provides employees with up to 40 hours each year to volunteer with approved organizations. Additionally, the volunteer grants program allows employees to earn grants for these organizations, literally turning our volunteer hours into dollars. For at least six years, I personally have completed my annual 40 volunteer hours at The Nest: Center for Women, Children, and Families, earning the organization over $6,000 in grant funding.

What is a need in our community that you would like to see the business community get behind?

There are many worthy causes and organizations that are addressing local needs. One of the most visible and complex challenges is insufficient access to affordable housing, which is being addressed by LFUCG, multiple nonprofits, and businesses — including PNC. Safe, stable, and affordable housing provides a foundation for individuals and families to thrive, which improves health outcomes, educational success, and economic opportunities — all of which benefit our beautiful city of Lexington.