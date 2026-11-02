A Smarter Approach to Employee Health Insurance Costs

× Expand Population Health Management's ultimate financial objective is to reduce avoidable emergency visits and hospital admissions by helping people receive appropriate care sooner. Photo furnished

Central Kentucky employers facing health insurance premium hikes of 10% to 15% may have more control over future costs than they realize if they make helping employees get timely, coordinated care part of their benefits strategy.

That requires a broader renewal conversation than comparing premiums, raising deductibles, or asking employees to contribute more. It means examining what drives medical spending and whether the health plan helps people address problems before they require expensive treatment.

Some companies have used internal care management and coordination with on-site medical staff successfully for years.

CommonSpirit Health, the parent organization of Lexington-based system of seven Kentucky hospitals and 100 locations in 35 counties, has been testing an approach with its own employees. The organization is now seeking to extend its new Population Health Management services to other Kentucky employers.

Bob Sarkar, CommonSpirit’s market vice president of population health and provider alignment for Kentucky and four other states, said the work starts with a concern familiar to business owners: health benefits represent a substantial expense that is difficult to predict.

CommonSpirit pays its employees’ covered medical claims through a self-funded health plan. That gives it a direct financial interest in helping employees stay healthy and avoiding preventable medical expenses.

“Every dollar saved is every dollar earned,” said Sarkar, who is based in Arkansas but is a University of Kentucky graduate and knows the local market.

The organization’s experience offers employers a different way to think about controlling benefits costs, although its results are not a promise of equivalent savings for another company.

CommonSpirit’s Kentucky employee plan had an 8.9% premium increase for 2026 and is heading toward a 4.4% increase for 2027, Sarkar said. He credits proactive care management with helping keep claims spending close to actuarial projections.

Those figures represent continued increases rather than reductions in premiums. For an employer trying to budget through years of rising costs, however, slowing the rate of growth can make a meaningful difference.

The approach combines a provider network, information systems, and a team that helps patients manage their care.

The network Sarkar was able to assess to develop its Population Health Management program includes CommonSpirit’s own physicians and participating independent providers. Its value depends on having accessible primary care doctors and specialists, along with the ability to coordinate treatment and exchange information.

The information systems bring together insurance claims, clinical records, laboratory results, and pharmacy information. Software helps identify people whose health needs may be increasing, including patients who have missed appointments or may not be taking prescribed medications.

Nurses, pharmacists, diabetes educators, and health coaches then work with physicians to help those patients address their needs.

Consider an employee with diabetes who misses follow-up visits and has difficulty managing medication. History teaches that the employee may eventually produce a claim for receiving costly emergency treatment. Earlier clinical information could give a care team an opportunity to intervene before that happens.

The financial objective is to reduce avoidable emergency visits and hospital admissions by helping people receive appropriate care sooner.

The potential benefit to employees is practical assistance with a health problem that might otherwise become harder to manage.

Sarkar emphasized that timely information makes that intervention possible. Insurance claims can arrive weeks after treatment, while clinical information from participating providers can become available much sooner.

That distinction should matter when employers evaluate proposals. A report explaining last quarter’s expenses serves a different purpose from a system that identifies someone who needs help today.

Business owners should ask their brokers which capabilities their existing plans already provide, how effectively those services are used, and what an additional program would contribute, he said.

A new service should fill a demonstrable gap. Employers need to understand who contacts patients, how that team works with physicians, and how results will be measured.

They also need a clear accounting of the expense.

A proposal should explain program fees, implementation costs, and how projected savings are calculated. Reductions in claims spending can then be considered alongside those additional expenses to determine whether the employer is likely to come out ahead.

The distinction between self-funded and fully-insured coverage also belongs in that discussion. CommonSpirit’s experience comes from paying claims through its own plan. Employers purchasing fully-insured coverage should ask how improved claims experience could affect their future premiums and over what period.

Sarkar said CommonSpirit begins its assessment by reviewing two to three years of an employer’s claims history, working through the employer and its broker. That analysis helps determine where opportunities may exist and how long improvements could take.

For employers, the lesson is to request an assessment grounded in their workforce’s experience. A projection should explain its assumptions and distinguish an achievable target from a guaranteed result.

CommonSpirit’s Population Health Management service is not a replacement insurance policy.

“We are not an insurance company,” Sarkar said.

Instead, he described it as an additional service that works with an employer’s health plan, broker, and human resources staff. The organization can work with different insurers or claims administrators, provided the necessary information and arrangements are available.

Plan design is part of the process. Employers may consider benefits that encourage workers to use participating providers, allowing the care team to obtain information and coordinate services more effectively.

That makes provider access an essential business question. Before adopting incentives, employers should examine whether participating physicians are conveniently located, accepting patients, and able to provide needed care.

Employees will also need a clear explanation of how the service works, what participation involves, and how their health information is handled. Importantly, a program’s projected value depends partly on whether people understand and use it.

Small employers should ask directly about eligibility, minimum enrollment, and whether the available analysis is sufficient for a workforce of their size. Minimum employer size and standard prices are still being developed.

Timing deserves similar scrutiny.

Sarkar said CommonSpirit is available to discuss the service with employers preparing for 2027, while acknowledging that implementation takes time. Businesses with later renewal dates may have more room to evaluate options and prepare.

That means approaching renewal deadlines might become the starting point for a longer effort when there is insufficient time to implement a program before the next plan year.

Employers can begin by asking their brokers for a review of spending patterns, existing care management services, and opportunities to improve access and coordination. They can then compare proposals using consistent measures of cost, service, and expected results.

Sarkar described Population Health Management as a “long game.” That is an important expectation for businesses seeking relief from 2027’s immediate renewal increase.

The opportunity is to make each renewal part of a continuing effort to manage health spending. Employers who understand their costs, evaluate the services they buy, and help workers receive timely care will be better positioned to judge whether their benefits dollars are delivering value.