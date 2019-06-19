A&W celebrates 100 years in business

A&W Restaurants will celebrate one full century in business this month, reaching the 100-year anniversary milestone on June 20.

The company's first mug of root beer was sold in 1919 by entrepreneur Roy Allen, from a stand he opened during a parade to honor World War I veterans in Lodi, California. The recipe featured his own special blend of herbs, bark, spices and berries, with a 10-ounce frosted mug selling for one nickel. A few years later, Allen and his partner, Frank Wright – hence the name A&W – began opening A&Ws throughout California. Franchising of roadside restaurants started in 1925, and A&W signs quickly popped up around the country.

Today, the Lexington-based company, which was acquired by its franchisees from YUM! Brands in 2011, operates 1,000 restaurants around the world, with almost 600 in the United States. Forty-five additional A&Ws are scheduled to open this year.

To commemorate its centennial, the company has compiled a book of memories and photos, submitted by fans of the brand and former employees. Sales of the book, which will be available online at the A&W Merchandise Store, will benefit disabled American veterans, A&W CEO Kevin Bazner said.

“There’s a lot of history in 100 years, but our longtime connection to veterans is a common thread,” said Bazner. “That’s why we are especially pleased to again be supporting Disabled American Veterans – DAV – as part of our celebration.”

A&W will also kick off its annual summer fundraising campaign for DAV, which culminates on National Root Beer Float Day, August 6. Bazner noted that throughout its long history, A&W has survived recessions, wars, the Great Depression, sugar shortages, competition and 11 ownership changes.

“Today, A&W is the strongest it has been in decades, in part because we have returned to our roots, literally – serving freshly made Root Beer in frosted mugs along with all-American food favorites," Bazner said.