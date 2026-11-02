Accelerating Arts As An Economic Driver

BY WALTER TUNIS | CONTRIBUTING WRITER

Kentucky Office of Music will leverage what’s already a multibillion-dollar cultural asset

× Expand One of thousands of Kentucky music assets that the Kentucky Office of Music will compile into a directory to connect artists, venues, organizers, managers and more is folksinger Michael Johnathon’s “WoodSongs Old-time Radio Hour,” a live audience show of grassroots music produced 40 Mondays a year that airs on hundreds of radio stations, PBS affiliate stations and schools. Photo by Mary Jane Speer | Courtesy of VisitLex

The sea of music fans gathered in Louisville for September’s Bourbon & Beyond festival in for a surprise. Sandwiched between early Friday evening sets by Father John Misty and Foster the People was a guest not initially on the performance schedule; while not an artist in any traditional sense, music was the reason for his visit.

Gov. Andy Beshear approached the microphone to tell the audience — and, in essence, all of Kentucky — of his executive order forming the Governor’s Office of Music. The new office plans to be a means to connect, promote and assist the full range of artists, venues, promoters and those responsible for creating music in the state. Its first act: composition of an industry registry.

It was big news for a big crowd, but also very appropriate. The combined attendance for Bourbon & Beyond’s four-day run is estimated between 144,000 and 150,000. Obviously, someone is listening.

“Music is a part of who we are in Kentucky,” Beshear said in a statement. “We are proud of our musical heritage, and we’re committed to investing in the industry and doing the work to ensure it remains successful for years to come.”

The announcement makes Kentucky only the second state in the country to have such an office. While several states have similarly operated organizations under different governmental direction, Texas is the only other state to have an Office of Music under the auspices of the governor.

“Obviously, being connected to the Governor’s Office elevates this,” said Sebastian Kitchen, inaugural executive director of the Office of Music. “It’s something that is important to him. The governor knows music is a big part of who we are in Kentucky. It’s not just a big part of our heritage, it’s also a big economic driver. Music does a lot for us economically and culturally. It provides a better quality of life.”

So, what exactly is the Governor’s Office of Music and what does it hope to accomplish? The answer is multifold. One of its first goals is to generate the Kentucky Music Industry Directory, a registry designed to bring together artists, venues, festival organizers, managers and more. In short, it is a means to network.

“We want to connect,” Kitchen said. “What Gov. Beshear wants to do is connect all aspects of the industry. The directory will be a great tool moving forward, a great asset. We want to work with local officials and state officials to support policies that are friendly to musicians and to the music industry. We want to talk with legislators and local officials and make sure their policies help our music. The directory will help us do that.”

While music is a key component of Kentucky’s artistic culture, there is no denying the profound economic impact it has. That impact can be immediately recognized through major music festivals like Bourbon & Beyond in Louisville and Railbird in Lexington, but its reach extends throughout the state.

“We talk about these big festivals, but when you’re in Bell County or Pulaski County or Owensboro, their festivals are also huge economic drivers,” Kitchen said. “They bring in a lot of people.

“The arts in Kentucky, including music, have a $6.9 billion annual economic impact and support 51,000 workers. People coming to Kentucky festivals shop in our local businesses, eat in our restaurants, and experience our world class hospitality.” That the Governor’s Office of Music recognizes both the artistic and economic impact music has in Kentucky is essential for music venues and smaller festivals to be seen for their contributions, said Joe Argabrite, President of NIVA (National Independent Venue Association) Kentucky.

“It’s difficult if you don’t have any representation in the government for something that has such an economic impact,” Argabrite said. “Without that representation, you’re not fully realizing that potential; When you’re talking about what is already a measurable amount of economic impact, of nearly $7 billion... well, that leaves a lot on the table if you aren’t going to support it. That’s really what this is about.

“We have a rich culture in music and need to support it. Independent stages are where all of these artists get their start, where they see their initial support. What we want to do, ultimately, is not have that die on the vine after these careers get started. We want to work with the Office to create a web of support around the artists, the venues, the promoters, etc. I certainly think that’s possible.”

Michael Johnathon, veteran Kentucky folksinger and longtime host of the syndicated WoodSongs Old-Radio Hour, said the formation of the Office of Music is an affirmative reflection of a gubernatorial administration that readily acknowledges the importance of music and the artistic culture surrounding it.

“When you have the leaders of the community that you are part of promoting, organizing and accelerating the arts, my hope is that the artist community will reciprocate and follow their lead. That’s what is going to make the Office of Music work.

“Music and art should be based on love, not money. That formula is what makes the arts world have an income. That sounds like a contradiction, I know, but when you take love out of the arts community, it’s gone. What Gov. Beshear and the Office of Music are trying to do is focus on the artists. If you can help organize the artists, you’re providing a canvas for them to hopefully make a living.”