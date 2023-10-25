Adapting your message for online use

Website Connection Internet Networking Data Concept Website Connection Internet Networking Data Concept

Whether you are a veteran of the online sphere or are just dipping your toe into digital marketing, it is important to be aware of what you’re saying and to whom you're directing it. Despite similarities between social media platforms, each has its own set of guidelines for successfully conveying your message. Blogs, as well as emails, also present their own unique challenges.

Start by creating a style guide. That will help keep your messaging consistent. Think about the voice you want your online presence to have. How are you trying to relate to your audience? What are your goals with your online messaging?

Consider how you can incorporate your mission and vision into your messaging. Make sure you identify your call to action for each platform. A detailed plan will help you reflect on what you want to accomplish and set you up for success.

Audience engagement is not one size fits all, and what works on one platform will likely not translate to another. Content curation on Instagram has evolved over the app’s history, but users still crave high-quality images and topics they can relate to. If a picture is worth a thousand words, you’ll want to keep your captions concise and let the images do the talking.

Likewise, with Facebook, users are looking for brands and accounts they can relate to. Facebook posts should be conversational and include open-ended questions that prompt users to post comments on posts.

On the other hand, X (formerly known as Twitter) is a platform that prioritizes short-form content, with posts having a limit of 240 characters. X users value sharply written posts with one or two searchable hashtags.

Blogs are a place to showcase long-form content. You’ll want to plan your blog post by choosing your topic, gathering your sources to reference for your article, and then creating an outline for your post so that you can create a blog post that is thoughtful with a cohesive message. Blogs can have a conversational tone but should still have a professional voice. Make sure that you optimize your blog post for Search Engine Optimization, as having good SEO will allow your post to show up in online search engine results. Make sure that you give your post an eye-catching headline that will draw your reader in.

When creating effective copy for your website, make sure that the section of text can be easily read on both a desktop computer and on mobile devices. You’ll want to generate content that is visually engaging for the audience and encourages a call to action. Website visitors will typically scan your site for relevant information, so ensure that it can be understood after briefly reading. Social media platforms may come and go, but creating strategies to best relay your messaging will help your organization in the long run.

Natasha Collier is a development associate with the Carnegie Center for Literacy & Learning. The Carnegie Center is a nonprofit educational center offering seasonal writing, publishing, language classes, and community programming. For more information, visit carnegiecenterlex.org.