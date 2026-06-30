Agricultural Development Board Approves Central Kentucky Projects

Expand Courtesy of VisitLex Central Kentucky’s signature industries, including the Thoroughbred industry, continue to serve as a calling card for the region.

Agricultural producers and rural communities across Central Kentucky are set to receive a share of nearly $3.7 million in funding approved by the Kentucky Agricultural Development Board at its June meeting.

Among the projects receiving support is Woodford County's Bull & Honey Farm to Table Market LLC, which was approved for up to $12,295 to purchase materials and equipment for an on-farm market. Central Kentucky Feed LLC was awarded up to $65,000 in multi-county funding to construct a commodity shed with a stationary mixer and storage bays.

The board also approved more than $597,000 in County Agricultural Incentives Program funding for Central Kentucky counties, including $185,461 for Bourbon County, $131,555 for Franklin County, and $280,315 for Harrison County. Additional funding was approved for programs supporting young farmers, youth agricultural initiatives, and farm infrastructure improvements.

“The Kentucky Agricultural Development Board is committed to supporting a wide variety of farming and agricultural projects across Kentucky,” Commissioner of Agriculture and Board Chair Jonathan Shell said. “The projects funded today show our goal of strengthening agriculture in many different ways to benefit the Commonwealth and the people who live and work here.”

The investments are intended to help producers diversify operations, expand markets, and strengthen the long-term competitiveness of state agriculture.