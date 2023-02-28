Agritech company to expand Lexington location, create 70 full-time jobs

Neogen Corp., an animal and food safety product manufacturer, announced plans to relocate and expand its Lexington operation. The $6 million investment is expected to create more than 70 full-time jobs and signals growth in Kentucky’s agritech sector.

“Agritech is a growing and thriving sector here in Kentucky, and companies like Neogen expanding their operations only adds to that growth,” Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said. “Not only does this expansion add to our continued agritech growth, it also expands on our manufacturing and food and beverage industries. Neogen has operated in the commonwealth for over 30 years, and I want to thank the company’s leadership for continuing to invest in the Lexington community and growing their presence here in Kentucky.”

1847 Mercer Road

The project, at 1847 Mercer Road, will convert 20,000 square feet of unutilized floor space into manufacturing space, including building improvements and manufacturing equipment. The project will initially generate 40 new jobs and at least 30 jobs over the next two-and-a-half years.

Neogen has been located in Lexington since 1992, when the company acquired ELISA Technologies. ELISA was formed in 1990 through a license agreement with the University of Kentucky to develop diagnostic test kits to detect abused and therapeutic drugs in racehorses and greyhounds.

Lexington serves as Neogen’s Animal Safety headquarters, which has grown to employ 220 residents across two Lexington facilities and one location in Mt. Sterling. This announcement comes three weeks after the company announced its plans to invest nearly $10 million in its Mt. Sterling facility, creating 79 full-time jobs.

In 2020, Neogen pivoted to increase manufacturing and distribution of critically needed biosecurity products to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, including disinfectants, cleaners and hand sanitizers.

“Over the last 30 years, Neogen and the Lexington community have built a strong relationship and we are proud to be strengthening our connection to the area as we grow as a company,” said Doug Jones, Neogen’s Chief Operating Officer. “Our Lexington expansion is another step in supporting both our domestic and international growth plans, ensuring that people and animals around the world have access to products and solutions that keep them safe and healthy.”

Neogen was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Lansing, Michigan. Its animal safety division manufactures and markets a variety of animal health products, including diagnostics, pharmaceuticals, supplements, biologics, wound care, veterinary instruments, rodenticides, disinfectants and insecticides. The company employs more than 2,000 people worldwide, with ten locations in the United States and 14 international facilities.

“Our economic development team has been proud to work with Neogen since they opened here in Lexington many years ago,” said Commerce Lexington President and CEO Bob Quick. “It’s been exciting to see Neogen’s continued growth as it strategically utilizes its partnership with the University of Kentucky, collaborates with businesses that align with its focus in agritech, and provides solutions and services for the food processing, animal protein and agriculture industries.”