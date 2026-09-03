Airline Bets Special LEX Flights for Breeders’ Cup Will Be a Winner

× Expand Lexington will have additional direct flights from Boston, New York, Los Angeles, Miami and Phoenix during the Breeders’ Cup Championships. Photo furnished

The Bluegrass can expect a bump in spending by visitors from Boston, New York, Los Angeles, Miami and Phoenix in late October thanks to extra Lexington flights American Airlines has booked for the 2026 Breeders’ Cup.

Breeders’ Cup 2026 will present 22 Thoroughbred races with Future Stars juveniles running in 10 categories Friday, Oct. 30, and battles for 12 stakes and Championship crowns on Saturday, Oct. 31. More than $34 million in purses are at stake, with Breeders’ Cup Classic itself paying out $7 million.

The added flights include non-stop service between Blue Grass Airport (LEX) and Boston Logan International Airport (BOS), John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK), Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), Miami International Airport (MIA) and Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX).

Flights from each city will arrive in Lexington on Thursday, Oct. 29, and depart on Sunday, Nov. 1, giving visitors the opportunity to enjoy the full Breeders’ Cup experience on October 30 and 31. Local travelers can also take advantage of the added service, with select outbound flights from Lexington available throughout the weekend for a quick getaway to Boston, New York, Los Angeles, Miami or Phoenix.

American provides year-round, non-stops from Lexington to Charlotte, Chicago O’Hare and Dallas-Fort Worth. Reservations are at aa.com and the airline mobile app.