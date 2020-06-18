Alfalfa Restaurant’s new owners plan to expand the reach of beloved Lexington eatery

Wali and Tiffany Bellfield Al-Amin

Though she was wide awake, a dream surfaced in Tiffany Bellfield Al-Amin when she was lying in bed one night in late March.

She was browsing social media and saw that Alfalfa restaurant had closed and was for sale. As her mind began to race with new possibilities, she turned to her husband, Wali Al-Amin.

“I said, ‘We’ve got to buy it!’ and he’s like, ‘What?’ and I’m like, ‘We’ve got to buy it!’” she said.

Alfalfa (alfalfarestaurant.com), a Lexington mainstay known for its vegetarian- and vegan-oriented cuisine, had undergone several changes in ownership since its founding in 1973, as well as a move from its original location on South Limestone Street to 141 E. Main Street. It was most recently owned by Amy and Jeb Messer, who also own Lynagh’s Irish Pub. The Al-Amins had dined at Alfalfa early on in their dating relationship, and the restaurant continued to be a favorite spot for them in the years that followed.

Tiffany, who lives in Waco in Madison County, said she emailed Jeb Messer right away after seeing the post about deciding not to reopen Alfalfa and seeking a new owner. She expressed interest in purchasing the business, and said the process has progressed smoothly from there. The lease on the property will be official in July, and a soft opening will take place mid-month, Al-Amin said, starting with small baked goods, coffees, teas and light lunch items, then gradually adding on heartier entrees. Eventually her goal is for Alfalfa to become a popular, full-service dinnertime and nightlife destination in downtown Lexington.

Tiffany has experience working in restaurants, and currently works with Berea’s Community Farm Alliance nonprofit. Wali formerly operated a food truck.

“We feel like we know food,” she said.

The Al-Amins have hired a manager, and plan to rehire available staff and new hires in anticipation of being fully staffed and operational by August or September.

With a focus on locally sourced and Kentucky Proud ingredients, old favorites like Hoppin’ John, red beans and rice, grits, buckwheat pancakes, omelets and hummus will remain, along with a few new chicken dishes. The Al-Amins would also like to hear from Alfalfa’s patrons about dishes they’d like to see on the menu. Drinks will include mimosas, wine, sodas, smoothies, juices and Nate’s coffee, and the restaurant will offer indoor and outdoor seating options.

A retail shop will be part of the offerings, and the restaurant will also become a community supported agriculture pickup site. Alfalfa will also have its own food truck, expanding its role in the local food scene.

“We’re not just a restaurant,” Tiffany said.