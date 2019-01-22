Bear Grylls, Chris Zook Named as Keynote Speakers for Alltech ONE Conference

Outdoor adventurer Bear Grylls and best-selling author Chris Zook will be the keynote speakers at this year’s ONE: The Alltech Ideas Conference, to be held May 19-21 in Lexington.

Alltech’s annual flagship conference, attended by nearly 4,000 people from more than 70 countries, presents innovation-driven solutions to challenges across a broad range of topics and industries, including agriculture, business, health and wellness, and brewing and distilling.

Bear Grylls, one of the most recognized faces of survival and outdoor adventure, will take the ONE19 mainstage. Grylls starred in seven seasons of the Discovery Channel’s Emmy Award-nominated “Man vs. Wild” television series, which became one of the most watched shows on the planet. Grylls trained in martial arts from a young age, and his survival skills were later perfected during his service in the 21 Special Air Service Regiment. When a free-fall parachuting accident left him with a broken back, Grylls’ grit and determination guided his long recovery. He went on to become one of the youngest people to reach the summit of Mount Everest. Grylls is also a best-selling author, an honorary colonel to the Royal Marine Commandos, the youngest ever U.K. Chief Scout and the first Chief Ambassador to the World Scout Movement, representing a global family of 50 million Scouts.

Chris Zook, best-selling author of books on leadership and business strategy and an advisory partner at the renowned consulting firm Bain & Company, will also join the conference lineup. Zook specializes in guiding companies to find new sources of profitable growth and renew themselves internally to become more adaptive and entrepreneurial. He was included by the Times of London in its biannual list of the “50 Most Influential Global Business Thinkers.”

In addition to its keynote addresses, the annual conference also features a full lineup of subject- and species-specific breakout sessions with industry experts, exploring fields including aquaculture, beef, crop science, dairy, pig, poultry, equine, health and wellness, business, and brewing and distilling. Conference attendees are also invited to embark on area tours throughout the Bluegrass state and planned networking events with peers from across the globe.

Additional ONE19 speakers and session topics will be announced closer to the event. More information and details on registration can be found online at one.alltech.com. Discounts of up to $300 are available for attendees who register for the event before January 31.