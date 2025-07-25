Alltech Secures USDA Grant to Build its First U.S. Biofertilizer Plant

Alltech, a global leader in agriculture, has received a $2.34 million grant from the USDA’s Fertilizer Production Expansion Program (FPEP) to expand Alltech Crop Science’s biological fertilizer production. The funding will help build a new 15,000‑square‑foot, $4.6 million facility at Alltech’s headquarters in Nicholasville, which will be its first U.S. plant dedicated solely to crop science.

Once operational, the plant is expected to produce over 66,000 gallons of biological fertilizers per shift each month and create six full‑time jobs. Made with beneficial microorganisms, these biofertilizers improve soil fertility, stimulate root growth, enhance nutrient uptake, and support a healthier soil microbiome. The company notes it offer farmers an eco‑friendly alternative to traditional chemical fertilizers, reducing reliance on synthetic inputs.

Modeled on existing production sites in Brazil and Spain, the new facility will manufacture more than 30 products designed to boost soil and crop health while cutting chemical use.

× Expand The new Alltech Crop Science production facility in Nicholasville will be modeled after Alltech Crop Science existing manufacturing facilities in Brazil and Spain (shown here).

Launched in 2022, the USDA’s $500 million FPEP initiative addresses supply‑chain disruptions and rising fertilizer prices by increasing domestic production of fertilizers and nutrient alternatives. Alltech’s project was selected for its innovative approach to soil and crop health.

“This USDA grant is a major step forward for farmers seeking natural, science‑based solutions,” said Steve Borst, vice president of Alltech Crop Science. “By expanding our production capabilities here in Kentucky, we are investing in our local economy, providing farmers with high‑quality biological solutions that improve soil and crops and contributing to a more resilient agricultural system.”

Alltech Crop Science, Alltech’s agronomic division, combines expertise in microbial fermentation and nutrigenomic research to deliver science‑backed products that balance soil, maximize yields, enhance plant health and promote sustainable practices across the food chain.

Beyond helping U.S. farmers reduce dependence on imported fertilizers, the new facility will enable Alltech Crop Science to supply its natural agronomic technologies both domestically and abroad.

“We are proud to expand our presence here in Kentucky, where Alltech was founded and continues to thrive,” said Mark Lyons, president and CEO of Alltech. “Our deep expertise in microbial fermentation has revolutionized crop nutrition, delivering solutions that improve soil and plant health, activate plants’ natural defense systems, boost productivity and reduce agriculture’s environmental footprint. This investment in U.S. production scales the accessibility of our natural solutions, contributing to the long‑term health of our soils, crops and ecosystems, and human nutrition and well‑being.”

Alltech’s grant application was supported by Kentucky leaders including Gov. Andy Beshear, Congressman Andy Barr and Sen. Mitch McConnell, as well as Nicholasville Mayor Alex Carter and Jessamine County Judge‑Executive David West.

“Kentucky’s manufacturing and agriculture sectors have been crucial in contributing to our state’s recent economic momentum,” said Gov. Beshear. “We continue to see global companies like Alltech invest and reinvest in the commonwealth, providing quality jobs for Kentuckians. I want to thank Alltech’s leaders for their years of commitment and congratulate the company on receiving this award from the USDA. I look forward to seeing Alltech’s successful expansion in Nicholasville.”

“Alltech is a global leader in agricultural innovation and the largest employer in the city of Nicholasville,” said Congressman Andy Barr. “Expanding Alltech’s presence with this grant is a huge win for Jessamine County. I want to commend Dr. Mark Lyons and the Alltech team for working with us through a multi‑year process to secure this funding. Now we have the resources to boost production and create more jobs in the region.”

“Alltech Crop Science’s expansion is a win for Kentucky agriculture and the future of sustainable farming in America,” said Mayor Alex Carter. “This investment brings good jobs, drives innovation and equips our farmers with the tools they need to thrive.”

“We are exceedingly pleased for this expansion and the opportunities it provides for Jessamine County,” added Judge‑Executive David West. “We were honored to support Alltech in this endeavor.”

Alltech plans to break ground on the new facility in October.