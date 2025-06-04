BizLex Q&A: Amy Gregory

Expand Keeneland Amy Gregory, retiring this June after nearly two decades at Keeneland, has been the guiding force behind the track’s communications through periods of growth and change.

During Keeneland’s spring and fall racing meets, tens of thousands of fans flock to the track for its world-class racing and hospitality. Beyond the finish line and outside of the pageantry, however, what many don’t see is the immense behind-the-scenes coordination to keep both the Thoroughbred industry and these equine athletes in peak racing condition: A calendar of annual horse sales (Keeneland is the world’s largest Thoroughbred auction house and the only racetrack with on-site sales); a network of national and international owners, breeders, and trainers; and rigorous safety measures to protect both horses and riders.

Helping to coordinate and facilitate all of this is Amy Gregory, Keeneland’s communications director, who announced that she is retiring from the role in June after a nearly two-decade tenure. Gregory joined Keeneland in 2006 as media relations manager and was promoted to director of communications in 2013. In that time, she has overseen press operations for spring and fall racing meets, managed communications for three Breeders’ Cup World Championships held at Keeneland (2015, 2020, 2022), and was instrumental in the launch of the Keeneland Championship Sale at the Breeders’ Cup. Keeneland has also increased purse money, hosted more stakes races, and completed major facility upgrades, including a new paddock building set to debut later this fall.

Balancing and effectively communicating all of that progress while honoring Keeneland’s historic legacy is no small feat, but Gregory has artfully managed it throughout her career. Business Lexington spoke with Gregory about her path, the evolution of the track and the Thoroughbred industry, and what comes next.

You have a background in journalism, law, and horse racing — how did those areas intersect in your career?

It’s been an interesting journey. I earned a journalism degree from the University of Kentucky and began as a feature writer at the "Thoroughbred Record," a wonderful trade publication that covered racing nationally and internationally. I then moved into the public relations realm [working in communications at Breeders’ Cup Limited and Churchill Downs Incorporated], and later enrolled at the University of Louisville’s Brandeis School of Law. At that time, racing was evolving from a sport or a hobby into big business, and I felt a law degree would give me strategic and analytical skills that would be valuable down the road. Though I never intended to practice law, that background has proven invaluable in everything from crafting messages to navigating regulatory issues.

As the business side of racing has grown and evolved, how do you tailor communications for that audience?

The industry has become more business-oriented largely because of the scale of investments and its increasingly international nature. You’re navigating participation and travel logistics across multiple countries, not to mention various states within the U.S. On top of that, there are complex layers involved in breeding operations, foaling agreements, and stallion contracts — there are many different facets that require strategic coordination and clear communication. The September yearling sale and the November breeding stock sales are the most important Thoroughbred sales in the world. The September sale, especially, is a barometer of the health of the industry as a whole. Your messaging and how you present the sales and how people read the tea leaves of the sales results all impacts the Thoroughbred markets globally and how people plan for their investments in breeding and racing stock.

Keeneland has championed many safety initiatives, including the Safety Runs First initiative. Can you elaborate?

Keeneland is a leader in many aspects of the Thoroughbred industry, and people look to us for guidance. Our mission is to enhance and better the sport. We reinvest our profits and proceeds into equine research and the safety and welfare of both horse and rider. We’ve strengthened our safety protocols and developed new initiatives to make our racing and sales environments as safe as possible. Our equine safety team, led by Dr. Stuart Brown, works hand in hand with us in educating fans and raising awareness of the latest technologies and practices that reduce risk. The racetrack itself is something many people don’t realize involves a great deal of science and technology, not just in its design but in its maintenance. Our track crew is among the best in the industry. They use GPS technology and collaborate with leading experts to ensure the track surface remains consistent and safe for both racing and training.

How do you balance Keeneland’s historic traditions with providing a modern fan experience?

We cherish the traditions that people know and love, and at the same time we want people to be able to enjoy the pageantry and to find new ways to showcase the beautiful horses and all the color and traditions of racing. We’ve found creative ways to do outreach to our existing fans, and also to attract new fans, particularly younger fans, and interest them in the sport. Our belief is that if people can connect with the horses — see them up close on race day or maybe even pet one — they become lifelong fans. We’ve seen that happen so many times.

That connection is part of why we’re building the new paddock building, which will offer unique seating and dining venues with incredible views of the paddock and the horses being saddled. We’re also repositioning the paddock within its original footprint to bring fans a closer view of the action. You see generations of families coming out and bringing their kids, and when those kids are grown, they bring their kids or their grandkids. People feel a real sense of ownership in Keeneland and we want to encourage that.

You also helped launch Keeneland’s internship and college ambassador programs. Can you speak to the importance of those?

That’s one of the things that I’m most proud of. Securing the future of the Thoroughbred industry means nurturing the next generation. Many young people assume that you have to be a horse person or have some experience riding to work in racing, but careers span communications, finance, hospitality, and beyond. Our year-round internships immerse students in all facets — marketing, sales, racing, operations — while providing professional development like résumé workshops and business etiquette. We also work closely with Amplify Horse Racing, which is a program that provides mentorship and education for young students who are interested in careers in horse racing. These efforts build a pipeline of diverse talent and foster lifelong fans and industry leaders.

What’s next after your official retirement date?

Right now, I plan to take a breath — spend time with family and travel. I’ll continue consulting for Keeneland during race meets, sales, and on special projects. I’ve got a bucket list of things I want to do, but for the immediate few months I’m just going to take a moment and enjoy life.