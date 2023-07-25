At First Blush

The Blushery originated as a hair and makeup beauty service, but during the pandemic, an expanded vision began to take shape.

Co-owners Dana Peddicord and Allison Jenks were Alpha Delta Pi sorority sisters at the University of Kentucky, renowned for their exceptional skills in hair styling and makeup application.

× Expand Dana Peddicord, left, and friend Allison Jenks own The Blushery boutique and wine bar on National Avenue.

Peddicord says that their services were always in high demand from their sorority sisters before special events. After graduating, the duo decided to venture into business, starting with a home-based operation and later expanding to Twirl Bridal Boutique.

Expanding and evolving were always part of their plan. When the pandemic hit and events, including weddings, were being canceled, Peddicord and Jenks saw an opportunity to use their time and develop a plan for the growth of their business, incorporated as Blush and Glow LLC.

"Instead of wasting an entire year, we decided to focus on building upon the brand we had already established," Peddicord said.

Recognizing the daily stressors faced by women, particularly during the pandemic when they were juggling jobs, household responsibilities, healthcare concerns, remote learning for their children, and more, they envisioned a place where women could momentarily hit the pause button, connect with friendly faces, relax, unwind, and indulge themselves.

The outcome was The Blushery boutique and wine bar, which opened in 2021 at 825 National Ave.

The Blushery obtained a liquor license and now features an extensive wine list, including its signature "frozé" frozen beverage.

The boutique provides an opportunity to browse through the latest seasonal styles, offers in-house bridal hair and makeup services, and includes a rental suite where clients can bring their own stylist for wedding parties. The boutique also hosts classes to learn do-it-yourself beauty techniques.

In addition to the latest fashions, The Blushery features a wine bar and spaces to host classes and events.

This summer, they introduced a new tiered VIP membership program to reward regular customers with additional benefits such as discounts, early access to new merchandise, drink specials, and more.

"The Blushery has truly become a gathering place for women," Peddicord said. "It's a space where they can shop and celebrate the joy of being alive and being a woman."

The ultimate goal is for people to leave The Blushery feeling refreshed and recharged, regardless of whether they're having a good or bad day.

Ashley Oldham, a Lexington resident, has been a customer since the opening weekend and frequents The Blushery two to three times a week. She attends special events like the She is Cheval shoe show, fashion blogger Beth Chappo's event, and a Carrie Underwood party.

"My husband even organized a surprise birthday party for me there," she said.

Oldham appreciates the work ethic of Dana and Allison, the welcoming atmosphere, and the stylish dresses, casual sets, and athleisure wear they offer.

"Whether you want to catch up with a friend after a run or you're dressed to the nines, everyone is welcome to grab a glass of Champagne and hang out," she said.

Peddicord agrees, highlighting her enjoyment of witnessing new friendships being formed within the shop and building new connections herself.

"The icing on the cake has been the sense of community and the friendships that have blossomed from being here," she said. "People feel comfortable staying and working remotely, hanging out with friends, celebrating birthdays, and more."

In the future, Peddicord and Jenks aspire to expand The Blushery to other cities, using the knowledge they have gained over the past two years as a roadmap for growth.

"It has been a dream to create such a unique space that holds significance for so many people," Jenks said. "It hasn't been easy — we learn something new every day — but we love what we have built, and we intend to continue growing!"