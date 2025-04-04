Athenian Grill Revamps Plans, Set to Open New Location

× Expand A new Athenian Grill location at 3801 Mall Rd. will feature an expanded menu of Greek favorites, as well as table service.

Responding to customer feedback, refreshed plans for a new Athenian Grill location are materializing. As owner Ilias Pappas explained, the restaurant will be a sit-down establishment with expanded menu offerings for Greek food lovers and soon-to-be converts.

Plans were originally to create a higher-end concept called Santorini, but Pappas said that project encountered design issues with a planned wood-fired grill and hood construction, which limited the project and ultimately led to its cancellation. Instead, a new Athenian Grill will be located at 3801 Mall Rd. Since the closing of the restaurant group’s Locust Hill Road location, customers have clamored for a venue with a similar vibe.

Pappas said there will be “plenty of tables for dine-in, Greek wines and Greek beers, along with plenty of parking for the guests and easy access, along with expanded menu offerings like Saganaki (Greek flaming cheese), grilled octopus, calamari, grilled skewers, souvlaki (pork, chicken or lamb)” and more. Daily specials will highlight authentic Greek dishes such as Gemista and lamb shank, and the dessert menu will also be expanded.

A departure from existing locations at Chevy Chase and Park Plaza, the new restaurant will offer full table service, although counter service will remain an option.

The restaurant will be open seven days a week for lunch and dinner, with both carryout and dine-in options available. Construction started in early March, and Pappas anticipates opening by early May.

In other local food and beverage industry news:

West Sixth Brewing has announced a new offering, Rosé Crusher, a 5% ABV drink inspired by rosé but technically a cider, brewed with apple, grape, peach, and elderberry juices. Set to hit shelves and taps from March through the end of July as a limited seasonal release, it was described by creative director Kelly Hieronymous: “We crafted Rosé Crusher for those craving a fruit-forward beverage who don’t necessarily reach for beer or a traditional drier cider.”

A Cup of Commonwealth has reacquired Chocolate Holler, located on Old Vine Street, and plans a grand reopening. A Cup of Commonwealth closed Chocolate Holler in December 2023, and it reopened under new ownership soon after.

Battle Axes is partnering with Quarles Farm to bring farmers market goods to sell at its 164 Turner Commons Way location, along with other produce stands.

Girls Girls Girls Burritos now offers frozen burritos in their signature varieties, available for sale at select area retailers.

Sai Super Bazar Lexington has opened at 3146 Mapleleaf Dr. According to its Facebook page, the menu includes butter chicken, biryani, paneer tikka, naan, roti, and more.

Purple Yum Bakery Café has opened at 1555 E. New Circle Rd.

Crust Pizzeria is expected to open in late March at 3195 Beaumont Cir.

Announced in 2023, The Quarter is shaping up as a new dining and entertainment district along Water Street in Richmond. This collaboration between Apollo Pizza, Blue Stallion Taproom, White Rabbit Record and Skate Shop (which opened about a year ago), Holler Burger, and House of Cue will share an outdoor space. As of March 8, Holler Burger was still listed as “coming soon” on Blue Stallion Richmond’s Facebook page, promising burgers and fresh-cut fries.

Miyako Sushi and Steak House is closed indefinitely after sustaining fire damage in late February.

L8NITE announced in mid-February that it had served its last fast food offering from 401 S. Limestone and was “on to new beginnings.”

After 22 years in business, Jean Farris Winery officials announced their imminent closure and going-out-of-business sale on social media in March. The winery was located at 6825 Old Richmond Rd.