AZUR Returns

AZUR Restaurant and Patio opened on New Year’s Eve two decades ago, then announced in late December last year that New Year’s Eve would be its last dinner service. But the beloved spot — famed for its manicured patio and signature dishes like bourbon-fried chicken and woven shrimp — has reopened.

Owners Sylvia and Bernie Lovely (both attorneys) and a silent partner quietly closed in late December amid lease negotiations at The North Shoppes (3070 Lakecrest Cir., #550). Now that those details are settled, AZUR reopened in late May with a refreshed vision and chef Nathan Vazquez aboard.

Expand Vazquez

Despite having no hospitality background, the Lovelys fell in love with creating a neighborhood gathering place centered around a beautiful outdoor space. Sylvia, who also teaches “Writing the Stories of Your Life” at the Carnegie Center for Literacy and Learning, says she always knew AZUR’s story wasn’t finished.

Chef Jeremy Ashby, who had been at AZUR’s helm until its closure, is part of the Azur Restaurant Group — alongside the Lovelys — which includes Dupree Catering + Events and the event space The Mane on Main. He’s now focusing his culinary efforts on those ventures.

Expand AZUR’s Khan Khan Pork Chop showcases Puerto Rican-style fried pork chops atop tasso ham risotto, with braised cipollini onions and sautéed asparagus.

Vazquez hails from Puerto Rico, where he learned to cook from his mother and grandmother. His professional culinary career began at age 16, working at Romano’s Macaroni Grill, and he opened his own crepe food truck at 19. He then honed his skills at the Escuela Hotelera de San Juan, graduating from both the International Culinary Arts and International Bakery & Pastry programs, before moving to Lexington to serve as executive chef at Jean Farris Winery and Bistro and as sous chef at Heirloom Restaurant in Midway.

Lovely describes Vazquez’s style as an upscale Southern–Puerto Rican fusion, emphasizing locally sourced ingredients from nearby farms and markets. “He’s so excited about picking up and moving on with AZUR 2.0,” she said.

Several familiar faces have returned, too: including sous chef Darren “Otter” Pirozzi, General Manager Taylor Huston, and other longtime staff. Lovely says their return underscores the family atmosphere the restaurant has cultivated—not just for its guests, but behind the scenes as well. “It’s just a fine time, and a fine cast of people,” she said.